Get your spiciest takes at the ready, because it's time to dive into another edition of Box Art Brawl!
It was a special edition affair last time, as we celebrated the 35th anniversary of the SNES by matching up three boxes for the SNES Mini. There was one clear winner in our eyes, and you lovely lot agreed with us! The simplistic Japanese design comfortably walked away with the win, taking 48% of the vote and leaving Europe and North America with the remaining 26% and 25%, respectively.
Inspired by the arrival of the Game Boy version on Nintendo Switch Online this week, we're taking a look at three covers for Bionic Commando on the NES — what can we say, it had more variety in its art than the arguably more relevant GB release! It's a trio of different designs to pick between this week, so let's dive straight in.