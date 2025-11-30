News Nintendo Expands Switch Online's NES And Game Boy Library With Four More Titles Battletoads, Kid Icarus and more!

North America

Much like the promise in its top left corner, the North American cover is all-out action. Our titular hero swings from his bionic arm front and centre, with the odds stacking up behind him. There are giant metal machines, foot soldiers, helicopters, bats — it all builds up a question of 'how will he ever get out of this one? Buy the game to find out!'

Honestly, the colour variety rules in this one, too. It's an all-round goodie, no?

Europe

A lot of that action is stripped back for the European release — the helicopters and foot soldiers make the jump, sure, but where are the bats?? The commando's outfit has been swapped out to something that more closely resembles a comic-accurate Vision, and a big old blue border steps up to occupy an unsettlingly large portion of the box.

Japan

Now this is something different! It might not be quite as kinetic, but the Japanese cover opts for action of a different kind, with our titular hero shooting at the baddies across from him. Be it the looming big bad in the fiery sky or the blood-soaked logo, this cover leans way more into the high-stakes gore of it all, and makes for a rather eye-catching design in the process.

Which region got the best Bionic Commando (NES) box art? North America Europe Japan Which region got the best Bionic Commando (NES) box art? (88 votes) North America 45 % Europe 8 % Japan 47 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.