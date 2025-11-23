Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Inazuma Eleven for the DS, which resulted in a heated battle in which Europe emerged triumphant against Japan with 71% of the vote. Well done!

This time, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the SNES, we thought we'd check out the box designs for the SNES Classic Mini, released in September 2017. Continuing the trend set by the NES Classic Mini, this was an adorable homage to the original SNES and came loaded with a bunch of pre-installed games, many of which can be considered all-time greats.

Considering the actual design of the console itself differs depending on the region, the box art designs here are wildly different, so it'll be interesting to see how this one pans out.