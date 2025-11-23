SNES Classic Mini - BAB
Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at Inazuma Eleven for the DS, which resulted in a heated battle in which Europe emerged triumphant against Japan with 71% of the vote. Well done!

This time, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the SNES, we thought we'd check out the box designs for the SNES Classic Mini, released in September 2017. Continuing the trend set by the NES Classic Mini, this was an adorable homage to the original SNES and came loaded with a bunch of pre-installed games, many of which can be considered all-time greats.

Considering the actual design of the console itself differs depending on the region, the box art designs here are wildly different, so it'll be interesting to see how this one pans out.

North America

Okay, so the North American design is pretty busy, right? We've got an image of the console and controllers in the centre, six games listed over on the right (including the newly-released Star Fox 2), and the main logo over on the bottom.

We love the colour scheme here; the blacks and reds work really well, and it gives the box a slightly more 'mature' aesthetic.

Europe

Europe's approach is similar, but also... not. We've still got the black/red colour scheme, but there are no specific games listed on the front. Instead, we've got a small bit of key art from Super Mario World in the bottom right. Minimal, but effective.

What on earth is going on with the age ratings, though? Why are they so big?! Ew, no... Not for us.

Japan

Oooooh. Ooooooh. Okay, we're trying not to be biased, but oooooooooh.

This one is really nice. If North America and Europe's designs can be called cluttered, this is the absolute opposite. Instead, we've got a minimal approach that swaps out the black colour scheme for white, while the outlines depicting the console and controllers add a lovely bit of colour.

Which region got the best SNES Classic mini box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.