Feature: Nintendo eShop Selects - October 2023
The fireworks have started. The spooks are over. We're approaching winter. And... it's eShop Selects.

We're in November and closing in on the end of 2023, but while you sit around all wrapped up warm watching the fireworks for Bonfire Night (in the UK at least), why not look at the best the Switch eShop had to offer in October at the same time? That'll warm you up. For those of you in the US? We hope you got to sleep in a bit what with Daylight Savings and all...

It's been a busy month with Mario and Sonic releasing a top-tier game each, so let's see what you may have missed.

Honourable Mentions

So, first up — we're including all games that scored 7/10 or more that were released in October because the eShop was pretty stuffed. Publishers getting in before Christmas, eh? We're working on a review for Little Goody Two Shoes — a horror-themed game that is getting great word of mouth — but as our final verdict on it isn't in, it's not included below. One to look out for in the future, though.

Secondly, we're also including all three of the 3D Metal Gear Solid titles, which are also included in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. You can buy them all separately on the eShop, and even if you buy the physical, you've still got to download them! The same goes for Just Dance, which is just a code in the box — tut tut.

3. Suika Game (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Aladdin X / Developer: Aladdin X
Release Date: 20th Oct 2023 (USA) / 20th Oct 2023 (UK/EU)

Suika Game absolutely exploded in popularity this year. Also known as 'Watermelon Game', it originally launched in Japan in 2021, but due to VTubers and streamers, it caught many people's eyes in 2023 — and even got a western release this October. While it's a very simple puzzler, the premise is rather addictive and pretty darn fun. All you need to do is drop fruit onto a board and match it up to the same type of fruit in order to make your fruit bigger. Short and snappy, it's hard to resist "just one more go" to get the best score.

We gave Suika Game a 7/10 in our review, but we just can't put it down!

2. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami
Release Date: 24th Oct 2023 (USA) / 24th Oct 2023 (UK/EU)

Widely considered one of the best games of all time, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater finally returns to Nintendo systems (after coming out on 3DS in 2012) thanks to the Master Collection Vol. 1. And despite this version being capped at 30fps, it's still an incredible achievement in gaming. Where do we start with this one? A brilliant story, amazing boss fights, iconic moments, fantastic new gameplay elements, and some of the best characters in the medium.

There's a reason the Metal Gear series is held in such high regard, and Metal Gear Solid 3 is a big part of that. We scored the Switch version of this classic a 9/10 in our review.

1. Dave The Diver (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Nexon / Developer: MINTROCKET
Release Date: 26th Oct 2023 (USA) / 25th Oct 2023 (UK/EU)

We only spoke about viral sensations a few entries ago, but Dave The Diver also fits into that category. Launching on Steam earlier this year to rave reviews, the Switch port followed with similar rapture, which makes it our catch of the eShop for October. But what is Dave The Diver?

It's part roguelike, part management sim, part RPG. Dave loves diving, but he also runs a sushi restaurant, and you need to catch fish in order to take back and feed your customers. Not only that, but you also have to fulfil other tasks for friends and neighbours. You've also got to work at the restaurant, too. Dave doesn't get a break, does he? It's bursting full of original ideas and gameplay elements, and the cyclical nature of the game means it's compelling, addictive, and downright fun, too.

Dave The Diver got a 9/10 from us, and we urge you to at least try the demo on the eShop.if you're curious.

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets 3 points, second choice gets 2 points, and third choice gets 1 point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.