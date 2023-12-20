Just a reminder that there's still time to rate your favourite Switch games of 2023 and influence the Top 50 ranking that we'll be publishing later this week. You'll still be able to score the games after publication, too, but there's nothing quite like that pre-results moment of anticipation, right?
Remember, you can rate as many 2023 games as you like — good, great, or otherwise — not only your #1. Carry on!
It's GOTY time, lovely people.
Looking back over the last 12 months, it's been an incredibly fruitful year for gamers. Industry-wide layoffs in recent months have been a sobering counterpoint to the glut of great games for anyone who cares about the talented people who crafted them and the future of the medium, and the pandemic-related backlog of projects which seemed to flush through in 2023 made it difficult to keep tabs on everything we would have liked to, but it's been a good year for anyone just playing video games, with Switch enjoying an excellent seventh cycle.
While the future is uncertain in many respects, it's impossible to deny the quality and quantity of software since January, as our (and we're sure your) backlogs can attest. Here at Nintendo Life, we're in the process of assembling our own staff GOTY list, but once again we shall be publishing a dynamic community-ranked Top 50 Switch games of the year, as ranked by you.
We've got one for every year since 2017, each ordered according to the corresponding games' User Rating in our database. Here are the Best Switch Game winners from the previous six years:
- 2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 2019: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- 2020: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- 2021: Metroid Dread
- 2022: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
But what do you think will come out on top this year? Well, we've got a fair idea, but ultimately it's up to you, dear readers.
How to rate your Games of the Year 2023
Below you'll find every Switch game we've reviewed this year awarded a 6/10 or higher. To rate any games you've played, registered users can click on the star next to the corresponding title and give them a score out of 10.
All Switch games released in 2023 are eligible and available to rate via our database. We've simply limited the ones shown below to avoid endless pages of shovelware from appearing — and there's been a lot of that, too. If there's something we didn't review (or just didn't enjoy as much as you did), you can find it by heading to the search bar at the very top of the page and going directly to that game's page.
We'd strongly encourage you to use the search bar below to find the games you're looking for, but you can browse the list if you'd prefer.
All your ratings will then be sorted into an uber list of your Top 50 Switch games of 2023, one that will still be influenced by User Ratings even once it's live. If a great game launches between now and New Year, it still has the opportunity to feature should it get enough love to break the Top 50.
Ready? Let's get rating!
Thanks for rating the games you've played! We'll be revealing the results soon. Our database should contain every game released in 2023, but please let us know below if anything is missing.
Comments 105
Easily The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for me.
The game is amazing!!!
The absolute best the Switch could offer this year!
Really close after that is Blasphemous 2!
No Bluey ?
I voted Bluey as my GOTY 2023.
@Anti-Matter :
My top 5:
1. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
2. Octopath Traveller II
3. Fire Emblem Engage
4. Astral Ascent
5. Tears of the Kingdom
Tears of the Kingdom is my favourite overall unsurprisingly but I also gave 10s to Octopath Traveler II, Paranormasight, Ghost Trick and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.
I gave 9/10 to Fire Emblem Engage, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Wildfrost, ghostpia Season One, Pikmin 4, ANONYMOUS;CODE, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Dave the Diver.
Pretty fun year for the Switch overall with still quite a few I need to find time for.
So the games I haven’t played , I rate them one star right? 😅
Tears of the kingdom
Mario wonder
Pikmin 4
What a fantastic year.
No switch 2 please March 2024 😁
But what do you think will come out on top this year?
Even though it's been an amazing year for Switch exclusives with both games and DLC, there's still only one clear winner and that's ToTK. I've also rated some games that I didn't play on the switch but I believe they still deserve some recognition like Atelier Ryza 3 and Fate Samurai/Remnant.
My top 3 though are,
1, Zelda TOTK
2, Pikmin 4
3, Master Detective Archives
Easy win for Zelda TOTK this year.
Honestly surprised about the amount of love received by Xenoblade Chronicles in the past few years, happy for the fans. Also surprised about Dragon Quest beating FR Three Houses in 2019. All great games
It will come down to a Mario/Zelda coin toss.
@Sisilly_G
For me, Bluey is a 10 / 10.
It's not AAA game with ultra OMG realistic graphics until more than 100 GB, it's a simple educational kids game with Paper Mario style that made for modern consoles.
The fact Outright Games as publisher provided more kids games for modern consoles, I gave appreciation for them.
Next year I can nominate again another kids games by Outright Games as GOTY 2024 if I found the favorite one.
@Anti-Matter : Okay.
What a stellar year of gaming this has been! Personal faves are - Fire Emblem Engage, Tears of the Kingdom, and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.
@Sisilly_G I too thought the rules were pretty simple. I only voted for mario wonder as I've just got my switch. I wanted to vote for mario kart but I haven't got those extra tracks yet.
Woah I picked up some wonderful games this year! Easily Metroid Prime Remaster for me, my only solid 10.
Interested to see where the other games I picked up are. Dredge I hope is in there & Blasphemous 2.
If I had to pick the biggest disappointment for me it'd be the Last Faith. So excited for it .... and then it was dull and the switch port utter crap, borderline unplayable on some boss fights due to slow down/frame skips.
Anyway I need to finish Prime and jump into Dredge DLC for Christmas!
2023 has been the year that brought me back to Switch. First, Metroid Prime remastered, then TOTK. I even bought an OLED, even though my 2017 model still works fine.
Looking forward to 2024 and the Paper Mario and Luigi's Mansion remakes. Haven't played the original games, so these will be all-new to me.
Tears of the Kingdom is an absolutely mind blowing game, but I must admit I have the most fun memories this year playing Bayonetta Origins. Pikmin 4 was also a perfect gem. Mario Wonder would be in my top 3 if it had been a bit longer.
I'm surprised so many liked Tears of the Kingdom. I really disliked it. Metroid Prime Remastered gets my vote for game of the year.
Tears of the Kingdom
Super Mario Wonder
Metroid Prime Remastered
Super Mario RPG
F Zero 99
Pikmin 4
Incredible year for first party games only bettered by 2017.
Don’t forget to vote for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amazing DLC!
TotK was, what I feel, is objectively the best made game this year and the game I spent the most time with, but… I’ve got to be honest, I had so much fun with Mario Wonder that I think I preferred it to TotK. And then there was Pikmin 4 and Metroid Prime remastered. All in all, a fantastic year for Switch.
@CharlieZee : FYI, you can vote for as many (or as few) of the listed games as you wish.
SpongeBob Cosmic Shake
shortlists are good
Metroid Prime Remastered, because I would like to see more GameCube games being remade or remastered. Also because I find Tears of the Kingdom an over glorified sequel.
TotK is the clear cut winner for me. But there's (2) more 10s in there for me with Mario Wonder and Sea of Stars. A whole bunch 8s and 9s in there too.
1. Puzzle Bobble Everybubble
2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
3. TotK
I enjoyed TotK a lot while playing it, but it hasn’t stuck with me the way many other games have. Puzzle Bobble I expect to be a big part of my 2024 as well when I tackle EX levels.
Don't get me wrong, TotK deserves the title of my favorite 2023 game this year. However, my pick actually goes to Super Mario RPG for a number of reasons. 1). I'm being completely biased 2). The game was very well made and very faithful to the original game. 3). Seeing Geno and Mallow in 3D was amazing. I will admit, it was a bit overpriced and came out too close to Wonder but still, fantastic game. My list in order:
Super Mario RPG
TotK
Metroid Prime Remastered
Persona 5 Strikers and FNAF Securitty Breach(the latter is my most played game of the year according to Nintendo's website)
Blasphemous II
Metroid Prime R
TotK
Mario Wonder
I'm going with We Love Katamari, Mario RPG, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Tactica as my top choices.
I haven't quite finished P5T yet, but I'm having more and more fun with the game as I progress.
I actually didn't play many games that specifically released in 2023, just Tears of the Kingdom (This sucked up a ton of my time) and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. A couple of games that came out are on my Christmas list, and others I'm waiting on for various reasons. I can wait on Ghost Trick (Please play it!) since my DS copy is perfectly accessible.
Hands down my Switch GotY is TotK. But Wonder is a close second.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder easily, a much needed fresh coat of paint for the 2D series. Incredible!
Tears of the kingdom.
Pikmin 4
Sparks of hope
Guess Hogwarts Legacy didn't come out this year.
TotK and Prime Remastered for me!
This year I thought Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE was for sure going to be my personal favorite game of 2023 with me being a Danganronpa fan. But then Super Mario RPG came along and knocked it off that pedestal. lol
Okay sure, it is a bit on the easy side and the platforming isn’t the greatest, but those are minor problems compared to how fantastic everything else about the game is. I cannot praise the engaging combat, the great soundtrack, the witty and, often times, humorous dialogue, and the stunning visuals and art style enough. Super Mario RPG was just such an amazing experience and I can definitely see myself doing a second playthrough in the future.
@Nin10doh They didn't review it for some reason, so it's not on the list. It is a phenomenal port though, @dartmonkey we'd still really like to know why it wasn't reviewed.
My top games that I played this year are:
Tears of the Kingdom
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge + DLC
SMB Wonder
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity
Tetris 99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + DLC
Hatsune Miku Project Diva Mega Mix
Only two games and two DLCs of this year, but hey, I keep building and working my backlog
Super Mario Wonder, is by far my favourite game…
Sure, maybe its not the “best” game (maybe?) but I havent love a game as much in years…
TIL: i barely played any new games this year, and the "big" ones were not so hot, in my opinion.
I'm super happy for the people who say this was a bumper year for games! I believe you but the time, money and interest level just didnt stack up for me this time.
When they make a new Pilotwings, Fzero (99 doesnt count sorry,) Excitebike, Kirby's adventure 2, Kirby's dream course 2, something "Mother," Star Fox 3 (my god doesnt that just -feel- good? "Star Fox 3,") and a 2D zelda (IDGAF if it's a new gameboy style one) that'll be my year. ✌️
My favorite game I played this year was Inscryption. I loved all the game mechanics and how the story evolved. Tunic was another highlight, although it got a little too complex for its own good at times.
Tears of the Kingdom was probably the “best” game I played that came out this year, but I think I have enjoyed playing We Love Katamari REROLL and Vampire Survivors more. Overall, it was an incredible year for me.
@Sisilly_G — OOF SIZE: LARGE
Obviously TotK will win, and rightfully so. Wasn’t perfect and fell short in some areas for me but even still it was a seriously phenomenal game.
Tears of the kingdom is the easiest nr1. Best game ever, the freedom you have in this game, love it.
I also (recently) bought Mario sparks of hope, man, i am soo addicted to that game and Mario RPG.
Wish i bought sparks of hope sooner lol.
I have no idea what I'd think of TotK if it had been released before or instead of BotW, but I don't think it really matters, because it IS the sequel to BotW.
As it is, it is a massive step down in story, world design, and every aspect of gameplay apart from combat. It is the second most empty, unfulfilling game I've ever played.
I guess I should be happy that so many other people think it's the greatest game of all time, but I can't help but wonder what scale everyone else is using to judge it. Did no one else run into the game-ruining, immersion-breaking flaws that I did?
@TheMegaMarshtomp
"Did no one else run into the game-ruining, immersion-breaking flaws that I did?"
I did. I feel like the rest of the world wants me to feel crazy for not being so into Wonder, Tears, and F99. (games in 3 of my favorite series' of all time, each of which i got rather hyped for and wanted the best from.)
i truly wonder (no pun intended) how these games will be looked upon in hindsight. 🤔
@Sisilly_G I've only played mario wonder out of that list.
Remnant: From the Ashes (technically not a 2023 game - but it was ported to Switch in 2023 - and the only 2023 release I bought on my Switch Lite).
My Switch Lite is mostly a remaster machine I've realized a long time ago (and so is my Steam Deck - I only bought Resident Evil 4 remake for it that released this year).
It's just insane how Nintendo games are beloved on the Switch. I know it's almost a given for a Nintendo console, but there isn't any overly popular mediocre games on this list.
2023 will probably be TotK anyway.
And I'm glad DQ11 made it on this list.
Metroid Prime Remastered. One of the best games I've ever played, in IMO the greatest remaster of all time. A gold standard for remasters and the gold standard for 3D video games.
There were a lot of good games this year, but definitely Mario Wonder number one for me. It was a good game and I'm just too much a Mario fan not to give it an extra bump.
Sadly I had to skip most of the Switch games this year. That Nintendo tax is a bit too much with my income level.
Apart from NSO stuff like Mario Kart DLC or F-Zero 99, I've actually only played one game from 2023 proper (please don't kill me XD) but I doubt anything else from this year would be able to surpass it regardless: Ghost Trick.
I've already gone in extensive detail over the past 6 months on why I absolutely adore it but in short, it's an utterly brilliant puzzle/adventure game with one of the most intricately woven yet immensely satisfying and engaging stories I've ever seen. If you haven't played it already, I would implore you to do so as soon as possible as you're missing out on one of my new favourite games of all time
This was a great year, ToTK, Pikmin 4, Theatrythm, Xenoblade 3 DLC, Paranormasight all 10/10 for me, but also enjoyed both Mario games. FE Engage is still in backlog.
totk just took goty on ign and polygon and watching some of the haters whine over it in the comments sections especially ign is glorious.
Just finished Xenoblade 3: Future Connected last night.
Xenoblade X back in 2015 was my first foray into the JRPG realm, followed by 2, 1, then finally 3, with a tangent into Xenogears at some point in between.
Over 1000 hours of gameplay later, I gotta say.... What a ride!! Favorite game series for sure.
When people ask what my favorite anime is, since I know next to FA about the genre, the Xeno series tends to be my answer. I'll take it over 1000 hours of One Piece any day of the week!
This morning I hit up the Wayback Machine and dug up the old Iwata Asks interview for XCX, now I want to start that one over again.
The Skells in that game we're extremely badass and in hindsight I had no idea what I was doing during my first playthrough when it came to combat.
Couple of shmups missing such as Gunvein and th M2 Dodonpachi port.
@Sisilly_G these are the best ratios I’ve ever seen lmao
Unitentified Falling Objects is my second, too bad you guys didn't review that, it's a very good game.
My list:
1) Pikmin 4 (Switch)
2) Super Mario RPG (Switch)
3) 30XX (Switch)
4) Gravity Circuit (Switch)
5) Tevi (Switch)
6) Smushi Come Home (Switch)
7) F-Zero 99 (Switch)
8) Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (Switch)
9) Yeah! You want "those games", right? So here you go! Now, let's see you clear them! (Switch)
10) Lego 2K Drive (Switch)
-Honorable Mentions-
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch)
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge (Switch)
Wild Dogs (Switch)
Protodroid DeLTA (Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch)
Onion Assault (Switch)
Third-party (and indie) games didn't hit as hard as last year's for me, but the first-party games made a noticeable comeback, in my opinion, and I'm happy for that. My new favorite Switch year to dethrone 2020 for me.
@HeftyLaces I've addressed this a couple of times before, you can read my previous comments here.
And as with every game released on Switch this year whether we reviewed it or not, Hogwarts absolutely qualifies. If you want to rate it, you can do so via its game page.
This is too much hassle
10s for TOTK and Pikmin 4. 9s for Metroid Prime and Kirby RTDD, 8 for Advance Wars. What a year.
My game of the year was Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition.
its a shame, since 2 out of 4 of my gotys arent on this list. i wonder if it would be a good idea to open up this list to all games, even ones that didnt come out this year. Maybe next year you could do a separate one like that!
My TOP - 5
1. Advance Wars 1 + 2
2. Wargroove 2
3. Fire Emblem Engage
4. Might and Magic clash of heroes
5. Inscription
My top 5
1. Mario Wonder
2. Mario Wonder
3. Mario Wonder
4. Mario Wonder
5. Metroid Prime Remastered
TOTK is my number 1, but also solid 10s go to Blasphemous 2 and Metroid Prime Remastered. I’m guessing Mario Wonder will also be a 10, but I have only played for 2 hours so far.
Wow - I played a lot of games this year but I guess only a few that released in 2023.
I rated Mario wonder, TotK and Metroid prime the same level of awesome. Tunic was a 10/10 for the first two-thirds then became too obtuse and difficult for me. Happy to say I didn’t play any outright bad games.
Not 2023 related but playing through Luigi’s Mansion with my 8YO daughter was by far my best game experience of the year
"Tears of the Kingdom" for me.
My top3 is
1) Metroid Prime Remastered
2) Fire Emblem Engage
3) Persona 4 Golden
Unfortunately I haven't played TotK yet.
The only games I actually played that came out in 2023 were Tears of the Kingdom, and Star Ocean 2R. Tears of the Kingdom is amazing, and I thought Star Ocean was a bit overrated.
Why is Auralux not here?
Top 3 are TOTK, SMBW and Cocoon
For me I am really enjoying Remnant from the Ashes. A really solid port and it looks and plays great. I'd happily recommend it 😀
Zelda TotK is definitely my GotY, but also my favorite game of the century lol.
Pikmin 4 would be second, what an AMAZING game! Loved every bit of it, perfect gift for Pikmin fans and best of the series for sure.
Metroid Prime is also a gem, of course, it was at the time, and now again. Simply a perfect game.
Mario Wonder was also great, so much fun. I must say I liked more Mario 3D World, but it's still a fantastic experience.
After them I'd put the RPGs of the year: Octopath Traveler 2, Xenoblade: Future Redeemed, Sea of Stars, Star Ocean 2nd and Mario RPG. So much quality!
Special mentions to Blasphemous 2, Fire Emblem Engage and Bayonetta Origins.
What an amazing seventh year!
The fact that I played TotK for 3 months straight while playing no other games is my reason for voting for TotK. Years from now, I believe I will remember 2023 for being the year of Tears of the Kingdom.
Thanks for letting me vote!
I awarded no game a 10, because no game ever deserves a 10.
I'm not sure yet what my number #1 pick will be.
In no particular order, my top 3 choices are...
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Gunbrella
Considering how much I disliked BotW, TotK was surprisingly my most played game of the year with 260 hours during May & June. Although if not for a back injury at the time, I don't think I would have played it nearly that much.
Still, it was an enormous amount of playtime in comparison to my time spent playing BotW. My playtime for BotW was only 37 hours, and that was over the course of time between its launch and the release of TotK.
@GraniteFraggle
Dredge is so good, and I never thought I would have enjoyed a game like that. I'm so glad Steam had a demo otherwise I may have passed on it.
I bought a physical copy for Switch, but I ended up switching to my Steam Copy and played it on Steam Deck because the load times were better.
I hope to see Dredge get some love, I think it deserves it.
The Last Faith always looked great, despite my utter disdain for Dark Souls and any game that takes inspiration from its mechanics, particularly lost XP/Resource is used for leveling up or unlocking abilities.
Very few times do I find a game with said mechanics I can tolerate. Blasphemous being one of the rare exceptions, although I've yet to beat it.
Anyway, once the Last Faith released and I read impressions I lost all interest. Soulslike, or in this case Bloodborne like design wasn't even the worst part. Hearing how clunky it was sealed the deal im skipping it.
@dartmonkey ah ok thanks, wasn't aware it had been addressed.
So much good stuff this year. To me, the big three on switch would have to be totk, Mario wonder, and prime remastered. Zelda was the best game I've ever played by a pretty wide margin. I thought wonder was a little over hyped and not as good as some other platformers, but it just put the biggest smile on my face the whole time. And prime remastered is honestly the most flawless remaster I've seen. Fixes the visuals, controls, and was only forty bucks! You've done good Nintendo. You've done good.
Missing:
the recently released DODONPACHI DAI-OU-JOU RE:INCARNATION
I'd also consider Akai Katana Shin a 2023 release since it was released in japan on the 14th of December 2022, but in June 2023 for the West.
TOTK, Wonder, Prime Remastered, Might and Magic CoH, Pikmin4. My "holy five" of 2023. The Xenoblade Chronicles DLC was very much up there with them in quality gaming as well for me.
There were many other good and satisfying games too tbf. A really good year IMO
Where's Super Double Dragon stand-alone game who came out only weeks ago????????
@RiasGremory thing is if it wins here I can already picture the bloodbath in the comments… 😀
Super Mario Wonder and Metroid Prime for me.
Got bored with TotK after about 15 hours.
I'm just not a fan of modern Zelda.
Voted for Zelda TotK, as it's the only game i used my Switch for this year. Magnificent game nontheless!
#1 F-ZERO 99
#2 Super Mario Wonder
#3 Octopath Traveler II
#4 Star Ocean The Second Story R
#5 Blasphemous II
TotK barely made out of my top 5 Switch games at #6 and really I went back and forth with it and Sea of Stars.
No question F-ZERO 99 was #1 by many many miles even over SMB Wonder, and it plus OPII were fantastic. A great year for games!
Harvest Moon: Winds of Anthos was Switch GOTY, followed closely by Super Mario Wonder.
Tears of the Kingdom was a bore.
After 1655 hours on switch this year.... My Top 5 games are:
1. TotK
2. Octopath Traveller 2
3. Metroid Prime Remastered
4. Super Mario Wonder
5. Sonic Superstars/Super Mario RPG
There were many more great games this year specially for switch like Sea of Stars, Cocoon, Star Ocean second story R, Advance Wars 1+2, FE Engage, Pikmin 4, Paranormasight, Little Goody two shoes...
Switch's era is finished... And for 2024 is mandatory Nintendo to bring Switch 2 as early as possible!!!
I would include Fashion Dreamer, although here they gave it, for me, not a well-deserved 5/10, but well, my vote also goes to that game!!
It's obvious Zelda TotK is going to win, but there was a few that I really liked.
Especially Lunark, mainly because of the Flashback vibes
Apparently I haven't played any games that were released this year, except a couple of hours on Disney Speedstorm on Xbox. 🤷♂️
BLASPHEMOUS 2!!!
TotK is definitely not my GOTY, gave it an 8. Though I don't know which game is. Perhaps Marlo Wonder.
Aw, no Risk of Rain Returns. Oh well, my GOTY is TotK regardless.
Fire Emblem Engage for me.
It would be Advance Wars if it was a new game.
Still, I would choose Splatoon 3 this year too.
And the biggest disappointment was Atelier Ryza 3. 1 was great. 2 was ok. But this one... sigh.
Hogwarts
Mario Wonder
Metroid remaster
Pikmin 4
Red Dead
TotK
In alphabetical order and all 10s
Still need to play sea of stars and many others by the look of it.
Fortnight worlds update is pretty legit too. So many good games this year.
@DiamondCore : It took me a minute, but now I finally understand what "getting ratio-ed" means. 😅
Anyway, I'm going to be boring and say TOTK. I've given scores to every other game on the list that I've played this year, but TOTK was/is easily the best of them by a wide margin.
Wonder showed a lot of promise with its new art style and gimmick, but it didn't really wow me. Still a quality game, but probably not one that I will come running back to.
Fire Emblem Engage was a pass at launch. It just didn't speak to me at all, but upon picking it up on sale in October, I almost instantly fell in love, and it was like playing the 3DS games all over again. The story/characters are nowhere near as memorable/likeable, but the game as a whole is rock solid. The only way that they can make this better is to issue a complete physical release with the DLC on the cart.
WarioWare: Move It has also been fun, and it's almost shocking to think that I've been yearning for a Smooth Moves successor for over 15 years (!!!!), and while the controls are not quite as intuitive, when the game shines, boy, does it ever. I was fully expecting this to easily be my GOTY (hell, my game of the decade even!), but sadly, I'd place it third behind TOTK and Engage, and I'm only as generous as I am because I freaking love WarioWare, but I'm not going to ignore its shortcomings either.
If I could’ve torn myself away from Splatoon 3 this year, it would likely be Zelda. The Super Mario RPG remake is fantastic but I struggle to believe remakes are GOTY material. Mario Wonder is a pretty good game but a little overrated. The lack of bosses, bite-size challenge levels that disrupt the game’s pace too much, and badges not providing that much incentive add up to a game that’s still better than the NSMB games but it’s no Mario 3 or Mario World, and NSMB still did a couple of things right.
Octopath 2 for me. I started this before Zelda came out. I put it down, and completed Zelda. Loved Zelda. I picked Octopath back up again, and then Metroid Prime Remastered came out. I loved revisiting that game again! I beat that, and then went back to Octopath until Spider-Man 2 came out. I platinumed Spidey 2. Love it! I picked up Octo again, to hopefully finish it before the end the of the year. As much as I loved Zelda, and Spidey, there wasn't a better story for me, than Octopath 2. Chrono Trigger is my favorite game of all time. Octopath 2 is right behind it.
Well, looks like a lot of the games I've played this year were released last year.
