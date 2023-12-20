Just a reminder that there's still time to rate your favourite Switch games of 2023 and influence the Top 50 ranking that we'll be publishing later this week. You'll still be able to score the games after publication, too, but there's nothing quite like that pre-results moment of anticipation, right?

Remember, you can rate as many 2023 games as you like — good, great, or otherwise — not only your #1. Carry on!

It's GOTY time, lovely people.

Looking back over the last 12 months, it's been an incredibly fruitful year for gamers. Industry-wide layoffs in recent months have been a sobering counterpoint to the glut of great games for anyone who cares about the talented people who crafted them and the future of the medium, and the pandemic-related backlog of projects which seemed to flush through in 2023 made it difficult to keep tabs on everything we would have liked to, but it's been a good year for anyone just playing video games, with Switch enjoying an excellent seventh cycle.

While the future is uncertain in many respects, it's impossible to deny the quality and quantity of software since January, as our (and we're sure your) backlogs can attest. Here at Nintendo Life, we're in the process of assembling our own staff GOTY list, but once again we shall be publishing a dynamic community-ranked Top 50 Switch games of the year, as ranked by you.

We've got one for every year since 2017, each ordered according to the corresponding games' User Rating in our database. Here are the Best Switch Game winners from the previous six years:

But what do you think will come out on top this year? Well, we've got a fair idea, but ultimately it's up to you, dear readers.

How to rate your Games of the Year 2023



Below you'll find every Switch game we've reviewed this year awarded a 6/10 or higher. To rate any games you've played, registered users can click on the star next to the corresponding title and give them a score out of 10.

All Switch games released in 2023 are eligible and available to rate via our database. We've simply limited the ones shown below to avoid endless pages of shovelware from appearing — and there's been a lot of that, too. If there's something we didn't review (or just didn't enjoy as much as you did), you can find it by heading to the search bar at the very top of the page and going directly to that game's page.

We'd strongly encourage you to use the search bar below to find the games you're looking for, but you can browse the list if you'd prefer.

All your ratings will then be sorted into an uber list of your Top 50 Switch games of 2023, one that will still be influenced by User Ratings even once it's live. If a great game launches between now and New Year, it still has the opportunity to feature should it get enough love to break the Top 50.

Ready? Let's get rating!

Thanks for rating the games you've played! We'll be revealing the results soon. Our database should contain every game released in 2023, but please let us know below if anything is missing.