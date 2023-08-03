Of all the hilariously brilliant micro-games that this series has produced, I am puzzled by many of the bland and forgettable choices on this list.

The 360 degree Super Mario boss stage from Twisted is absolutely brilliant, and Mambo was traumatic enough that I'd almost forgotten all about it. It's far too unreasonable in its difficulty, I feel. There was also a boss stage (probably in Touched) where you have to avoid being shot at, but there are so many waves, with an ever increasing number of projectiles that are almost impossible to avoid that it quickly descends into a miserable experience. I also love the dance stage in Smooth Moves, but the controls can be unreliable, and sadly ruin the experience a bit.

A few motion-related hiccups aside, Smooth Moves is sheer brilliance on a disc and is byfar the best in show in the WarioWare series. The addition of very inclusive multiplayer modes (accommodating up to 12 players in one, and the 5-player rope-cutting mini-game which allows everyone a shot at winning, no matter how badly you performed in the actual micro-games) was the icing on a cake and is probably the funniest local multiplayer game I've ever had the joy to play (and watch). Twisted is an easy second.

As much as I have been enjoying Get It Together, after 60 hours, I'm a little bored with it now, and I wish that it had included at least 300 micro-games as it's become just a touch too repetitive too quickly (even with its cast of characters). My main disappointment with it though is that it wasn't a follow-up to Smooth Moves.