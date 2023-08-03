To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the sublime WarioWare Gold's US launch, we're republishing this celebration of the anarchic series' very best microgames.Here's hoping the upcoming Smooth Moves sequel, WarioWare: Move It!, will have some of its own all-timers to add to this selection come November.
In the meantime, enjoy!
With the latest in Nintendo’s utterly bonkers WarioWare series – WarioWare: Get It Together! — recently hitting shelves, we thought it seemed like a ripe old time to have a look back across the entire series and pick out the 25 very best Microgames of the whole thousand-odd we’ve seen so far.
Naturally, we haven’t included any of our own games from WarioWare: D.I.Y, as that would be cheating – obviously our own efforts are far superior to those of Nintendo’s team. There’s nothing from WarioWare Snapped!, either, because it’s a bit rubbish by comparison. Every other entry, though, is accounted for. No, not the Nintendo 64DD Mario Artist: Polygon Studio“Sound Bomber” prototype, clever clogs.