Alongside the release of Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition on the Switch eShop and multiple other digital platforms this week, Ubisoft and Atari have also confirmed a physical Switch release is on the way.

Pre-orders are now live on the Atari website for $29.99 (or your regional equivalent) and it's due out on 26th June 2026.

The physical edition comes with a vinyl sticker sheet, reprints of original Rayman postcards, a reversible cover and a double-sided poster. Most importantly, it's confirmed the Switch game "comes on a full game cartridge".

In case you missed the announcement post, Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition comes with five versions of the original game including a "never-before-playable" SNES prototype.

There's also "never-before-seen" concept art, early sketches, design documents and over 50 minutes of brand-new interviews with the original development team.