Pokemon Silver
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

On 27th February, Pokémon turns 30, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We'll be covering a generation every day until we've covered all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.

Today it's Gold and Silver's turn, but if you missed the Gen 1 poll...well, you haven't! You can still cast your vote for your favourite Kanto Pokémon until Thursday 19th February:

Before we turn things over to you for Gen 2, let's see if there are any non-immediately-obvious Pocket Monsters Team NL are pondering before choosing just one 'mon...

Okay, let's crack on with all 100 Pokémon that could first be caught in Gen 2. As before, they're listed in National Dex order, but use the search bar to quickly find a particular Pokémon. And remember, you can only choose one!

Which is your favourite Johto Pokémon (Gen 2)?

Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for further generations in the coming days as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.