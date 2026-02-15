Before we turn things over to you for Gen 2, let's see if there are any non-immediately-obvious Pocket Monsters Team NL are pondering before choosing just one 'mon...
Mantine
Wait, two Water-types in a row, Alana? Yeah, I know, but manta rays and sting rays are some of my favourite animals, so I have a real soft spot for Mantine, who's just a cute little guy. I wish it were a stronger 'mon!
Alana Hagues
Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life
Wobbuffet
I say a lot of Pokémon names with the exact pronunciation of their cry in the anime, but none summon as much gusto from me as a hearty
Wooobbuffet.
Jim Norman
Staff Writer, Nintendo Life
Scizor
I didn't think you could get anything more intimidating than Scyther, but then Scizor came along. Proof that bug Pokémon are cool!
Ollie Reynolds
Staff Writer, Nintendo Life
Okay, let's crack on with all 100 Pokémon that could first be caught in Gen 2. As before, they're listed in National Dex order, but use the search bar to quickly find a particular Pokémon. And remember,
you can only choose one!
Which is your favourite Johto Pokémon (Gen 2)? (60 votes)
Chikorita 2% Bayleef 0% Meganium 2% Cyndaquil 5% Quilava 0% Typhlosion 2% Totodile 5% Croconaw 0% Feraligatr 0% Sentret 0% Furret 2% Hoothoot 0% Noctowl 0% Ledyba 0% Ledian 0% Spinarak 2% Ariados 0% Crobat 5% Chinchou 0% Lanturn 0% Pichu 12% Cleffa 0% Igglybuff 0% Togepi 0% Togetic 0% Natu 0% Xatu 0% Mareep 0% Flaaffy 0% Ampharos 8% Bellossom 2% Marill 2% Azumarill 0% Sudowoodo 0% Politoed 0% Hoppip 0% Skiploom 0% Jumpluff 0% Aipom 0% Sunkern 0% Sunflora 0% Yanma 0% Wooper 2% Quagsire 2% Espeon 3% Umbreon 8% Murkrow 0% Slowking 0% Misdreavus 0% Unown 0% Wobbuffet 2% Girafarig 0% Pineco 0% Forretress 0% Dunsparce 0% Gligar 0% Steelix 3% Snubbull 0% Granbull 0% Qwilfish 0% Scizor 2% Shuckle 0% Heracross 2% Sneasel 0% Teddiursa 0% Ursaring 0% Slugma 0% Magcargo 0% Swinub 0% Piloswine 0% Corsola 0% Remoraid 0% Octillery 0% Delibird 0% Mantine 2% Skarmory 0% Houndour 0% Houndoom 2% Kingdra 0% Phanpy 0% Donphan 7% Porygon2 2% Stantler 0% Smeargle 0% Tyrogue 0% Hitmontop 0% Smoochum 0% Elekid 0% Magby 0% Miltank 0% Blissey 0% Raikou 0% Entei 0% Suicune 5% Larvitar 0% Pupitar 0% Tyranitar 0% Lugia 8% Ho-Oh 3% Celebi 2%
Thanks for voting! Keep an eye out for further generations in the coming days as we cruise towards Pokémon's 30th anniversary.