On 27th February, Pokémon turns 30, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we're running a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We'll be covering a generation every day until we've covered all nine, leading up to the ultimate showdown. Each poll will be open for five days.

Today it's Gold and Silver's turn, but if you missed the Gen 1 poll...well, you haven't! You can still cast your vote for your favourite Kanto Pokémon until Thursday 19th February: