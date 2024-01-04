Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One of the first major releases this year is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the first brand-new console game in the series since 2010's The Forgotten Sands (yes, really!). And recently, developer Ubisoft has unveiled the upcoming release's frame rate, resolution and accessibility options on Switch.

And it's good news for Switch owners for this upcoming Metroidvania-style take on the legendary franchise. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will run at 60fps on the Switch, both handheld and docked. This was stated by The Game Awards' host Geoff Keighley way back in the summer of 2023, but it's good to get the official word. Handheld, the resolution will be at 720p while docked it'll be 1080p — standard stuff, then.

Notably, performance is lower than what's expected on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, where performance will be shooting for 120fps. But we all know the Switch is a little less powerful, so this doesn't come as too much of a surprise.

In case you need more Prince of Persia news today, Ubisoft and Nintendo have shared a brand new 'World Trailer' for the upcoming action platform, which shows some of the incredible environments you'll be exploring as Sargon.

Additionally, Ubisoft has shared an Accessibility Deep Dive which digs into some of the key features and considerations the team have taken regarding accessibility options and features. Large text, no colour feedback, and customisable difficulty where you can adjust parameters such as enemy health, damage, and dodge windows individually. We're just cherry-picking here, but that's a wealth of stuff already.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on Nintendo Switch on 18th January. A free demo will arrive on the eShop next week, on 11th January. Are you happy with the proposed performance on Switch? Let us know in the comments.