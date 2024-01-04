One of the first major releases this year is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the first brand-new console game in the series since 2010's The Forgotten Sands (yes, really!). And recently, developer Ubisoft has unveiled the upcoming release's frame rate, resolution and accessibility options on Switch.
And it's good news for Switch owners for this upcoming Metroidvania-style take on the legendary franchise. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will run at 60fps on the Switch, both handheld and docked. This was stated by The Game Awards' host Geoff Keighley way back in the summer of 2023, but it's good to get the official word. Handheld, the resolution will be at 720p while docked it'll be 1080p — standard stuff, then.
Notably, performance is lower than what's expected on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, where performance will be shooting for 120fps. But we all know the Switch is a little less powerful, so this doesn't come as too much of a surprise.
In case you need more Prince of Persia news today, Ubisoft and Nintendo have shared a brand new 'World Trailer' for the upcoming action platform, which shows some of the incredible environments you'll be exploring as Sargon.
Additionally, Ubisoft has shared an Accessibility Deep Dive which digs into some of the key features and considerations the team have taken regarding accessibility options and features. Large text, no colour feedback, and customisable difficulty where you can adjust parameters such as enemy health, damage, and dodge windows individually. We're just cherry-picking here, but that's a wealth of stuff already.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on Nintendo Switch on 18th January. A free demo will arrive on the eShop next week, on 11th January. Are you happy with the proposed performance on Switch? Let us know in the comments.
[source news.ubisoft.com]
Comments 13
They have earned my money for this one. Ubisoft has done solid work for the Switch.
Surprised it's not capped at 30 fps, good.
As someone who grew up on Prince of Persia, i'm so hyped for this. I loved the original DOS game as a kid, playing it on that old computer at my Kindergarten whenever i got a chance, haha. And Warrior Within was my teenager phase! Yeah they're going a pretty different direction overall and i was skeptical at first but now i'm really excited to try this out! I feel like this style of gameplay could work really well with PoP.
Good. I much prefer to play side scrollers on a Switch Pro controller than an Xbox controller.
I am still on the fence for this one. Yes, everything seems to add up quite nicely, but I can't put my finger on it. I'll wait for the reviews first.
Two thrones sold me on 3d Prince of Persia. I'll find out if Lost Crown can convince me about 2d Prince of Persia.
The original PoP was possibly the first game I ever beat, back on the Amiga. I'm getting Ori and Strider vibes from this. Very excited.
Sounds like they really did a good job with this one on Switch
Already preordered.
Really excited for this. Wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve made this for Switch first too and ported up to other consoles rather than downscaling considering it’s targeting native resolution/60fps…wish more developers would have taken that approach with the Switch. Hopefully it’ll be a more common tactic with the Switch 2
This is gonna be one of the best games ever. I'm so pumped for this.
@JaxonH feel like I haven’t seen a comment from you for ages, good to know you’re still around
This is as good as it can get. I like everything I see about this game, it will be a day one for me.
Looks a bit uninspired, like a mix of Indivisible/Trine puzzle platforming with some easy combat.
What's the novelty, the raison d'etre
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...