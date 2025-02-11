Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Capcom last week confirmed the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 would be arriving on the Switch and multiple other platforms in May 2025.

Ahead of the launch of this new collection, the first batch of previews and impressions have gone live. Starting with fighting game enthusiast Maximillian Dood, who went hands-on with select titles including Capcom vs. SNK 2, Project Justice and Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper during a Capcom event. Here's his summary:

"So far from the few ones we played, they all ran really good, but because I had the most experience with something like a Capcom vs. SNK 2 that one to me felt especially refined because of that experience, and I have good news that it feels wonderful."

Digital Trends mentioned how this new collection was a delightful mix:

"If you love video game history, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is the kind of package you’ll want to own when it launches this year. It’s a snapshot of a delightfully experimental era for fighting games, one that the Dreamcast played a major role in. If you’re anything like me, with a hunger for oddball games, there’s a good chance you’ll find your next favorite fighting game here."

Destin also enjoyed his "first look" preview:

"If it's feeling this good now, I'm pretty optimistic with how good it's going to be at launch...this a great collection...getting to play Capcom vs. SNK was realy, really fun."

Restart also enjoyed reliving Capcom's earlier games with this latest collection: