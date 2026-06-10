With such a crammed Nintendo Direct, there was far too much to give every single announcement in the June showcase its own post (check out our round-up for the full rundown). However, we didn't want to skip highlighting this gem that popped up: Vanillaware's Muramasa is returning in the form of Muramasa: Revenant Blades.

Scheduled for "Early 2027" on both Switch 1 and 2, this will be an overhaul for Wii's Muramasa: The Demon Blade, a brilliant 2D action RPG from 2009. Or more accurately, an overhaul of an overhaul; the game was previously remastered for PS Vita in 2013 as Muramasa Rebirth.

Having apparently overcome the "problems" cited by Vanillaware's president preventing a new version from happening, this will include characters and DLC added for the Vita version, plus other enhancements. Notable for its beautiful art and presentation of Japan's Edo period, this remaster-of-a-remaster adds "support for up to 4K resolution, new combat and weapon systems, as well as additional modes and gameplay options."

More recent Vanillaware works include 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Unicorn Overlord, the latter of which we absolutely adored, and we weren't alone, as it claimed the #1 spot in our reader-ranked Switch GOTY 2024. So, if you're unfamiliar with the studio, that's the pedigree we're talking about. Check out the trailer at the top of the page to see Muramasa in action.

Here are some more details courtesy of Marvelous' PR blurb, plus some more screens:

The Ultimate Muramasa: A brand-new localization, including English voiceover, provides immersion like never before. Plus, all six stories are available from the start, confirming this as the complete version of this unforgettable tale.

Fluid and Frenetic Gameplay: The side-scrolling, hack-and-slash action has never been better with updated controls, over 100 swords to forge, and dozens of skills to upgrade, master, and customize. Breathtaking Beauty: Muramasa’s fantastical world has been meticulously upgraded to gorgeous 4K, bringing characters, maps, and animations to vibrant life with stunning clarity. Reforged and Refined: Variable gameplay styles and new modes give players more ways to play this classic adventure, and to appreciate the game’s magnificent art and animations from a fresh perspective. Muramasa: Revenant Blades will also feature original protagonists Momohime and Kisuke alongside Okoi, Gonbe, Arashimaru, and Rajaki – all originally introduced in the PlayStation Vita version – allowing players to experience all six unique storylines in any order they choose from the start.

Physical pre-orders are apparently coming soon, with a Standard Edition available on your choice of Nintendo Switch (plus PS5) for €49.99 / £44.99, and a Deluxe Edition for €69.99 / £59.99 which comes with an artbook "filled with Vanillaware’s gorgeous artwork." We'll let you know when we get a look at that.

[As an aside — and stepping away from the 'we' for a moment — I'm very happy to accept your personal appreciation and thanks. Why's that? Having been moved by Alana's article for Muramasa's 15th anniversary, and with a port looking unlikely, I tracked down a Wii copy. With no official confirmation whatsoever, past evidence all but assures that my spending 80 quid on a copy on eBay (rather than patiently waiting for a port) absolutely, definitely resulted in this remaster getting greenlit. You're welcome.]