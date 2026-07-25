Earlier this year, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV Online would be making its way to the Switch 2 in August.

Now, in an update, it has confirmed its MMORPG will be launching for Nintendo's new hybrid system on 4th August 2026.

Pre-orders are now available for the following versions on the Switch 2 eShop:

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Starter Edition - $19.99

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Complete Edition - $41.99

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Complete Collector's Edition - $97.99

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail - $39.99

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail - Collector's Edition - $59.99

There's also the Final Fantasy XIV Online Free Trial. As for download, the estimated file size is 117GB.