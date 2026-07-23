Nintendo has released multiple patches for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream since its arrival on the Switch in April, and today the title has been bumped up to Version 1.0.4.

This latest patch comes with some fixes to address various issues and enhance the overall gameplay experience. Here are the official notes about this update, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - Ver. 1.0.4 (Released 22nd July 2026)

Fixed issues

Fixed an issue where on rare occasion, after using Island Builder, the save data would become corrupted, preventing the game from starting for subsequent play sessions.

Fixed an issue where the game could not progress properly after resolving a Mii character’s concerns, resulting in an error that would cause the game to close.

Fixed an issue where the Mii characters on posters at the clothing shop would not display correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Mii characters on posters at the Ferris wheel or the news station were unevenly selected.

Other issues were fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

If you haven't already played this latest entry on the Switch, there's a "Welcome Version" download on the eShop. For more information you can take a look at our review.

Apart from this, Nintendo has also released updates this week for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the new release Splatoon Raiders.