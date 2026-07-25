Did you know the new Switch 2 exclusive Splatoon Raiders actually has an interactive loading screen on boot up? When playing in handheld mode, you can swirl the clouds on the screen as the game loads.

What's not so great about this is that there's actually a bug associated with it that crashes the game. As highlighted online, if you put your entire hand on the screen during this same loading screen, there's a chance the game will crash.

Here's the discovery, as demonstrated by a user on the Splatoon Raiders subreddit:

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Nintendo Life was able to replicate this crash multiple times. When it happens, you'll be presented with the following message "The software was closed because an error occured" and will then have to restart the game.

If you don't apply your whole hand to the touch screen, or simply don't touch the screen during this loading screen, you shouldn't have any issues. With crashes like this, Nintendo normally rolls out a patch, so if we hear anything, we'll provide an update.

Earlier this week, Nintendo's Japanese customer support account issued a public service announcement about Splatoon Raiders' Tank Limiter system.