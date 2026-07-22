Last week, the entertainment company Hasbro announced it was teaming up with Nintendo to release a Legend of Zelda toy line. As we've already noted, his new multi-year collaboration will be officially unveiled at this week's San Diego Comic-Con, taking place between 23rd - 26th July 2026.

Now, in an update, Hasbro has shared its first official teaser of the 6" scale toy line - with a photo of the Master Sword and the Hylian Shield. Here it is:

Zelda turned 40th earlier this year and apart from this toy line, Nintendo has announced it's releasing a remake of the legendary N64 title, Ocarina of Time. This title will return at some point in 2026 and will be followed by the new live-action Zelda movie on 30th April 2027.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube849k

When Hasbro officially reveals this new Zelda toy line, we'll share another update. What do you think of this first teaser photo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.