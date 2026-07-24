Nintendo is gearing up for the return of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, with the arrival of the Switch 2 Edition next week on 30th July 2026.

To prepare fans, it's today released a brand new overview trailer, detailing what exactly to expect. This includes enhancements including 60fps, 4k resolution in TV mode and full HD in handheld mode. There are also in-game cutscenes with enhanced resolution, frame rate and details.

There'll also be new outfit designs for both Pyra and Mythra - with these designs carrying over from adventuring to cutscenes. The video also details the new Merc Assault mode, and last but not least is the new rare blade MOMO.

"Join Rex and Pyra in their search for paradise, now enhanced for the Nintendo Switch 2 system! The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of this game features improved visuals, smoother and sharper cutscenes, new outfit designs for Pyra and Mythra, and more. Control up to six Blades directly in the new Merc Assault mode, and discover MOMO—a new rare Blade who can swap between light and dark forms."

You can get the full rundown in the brief video above. Once again, if you're an existing owner, there's a paid upgrade path, with pre-orders now live. This follows an update for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 yesterday, bumping the title up to Version 3.0.0.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will also be getting a physical version on 1st October 2026.