In a recent interview with Nintenderos, Vanillaware president George Kamitani admitted that he wants to bring Wii Metroidvania Muramasa: The Demon Blade to modern consoles one day. However, there are things stopping it.
Vanillaware has been on a bit of a roll lately with Switch ports. In 2022, the critically acclaimed sci-fi adventure game 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim got a near-flawless port on the console, and in a few months' time, PS2 RTS GrimGrimoire is getting an enhanced rerelease called GrimGrimoire OnceMore. And while Kamitani wants the beautiful Edo Japan-set Metroidvania to join those two titles (Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown have both also received ports on other consoles), it's not so easy.
Kamitani was vague about the potential of a port besides admitting that it's something he wants to do. When Nintenderos asked the artist and president about the potential port, this was his response (Editor's note: We've updated the quote below with an official translation from Nintenderos — thank you!):
"I think we would. I, too, would like to port Muramasa, but there are issues there that I won’t go into…
Our priority now is to start on the homework that has been piling up on us…meaning, get to work on the games that we’ve been planning to make."
Muramasa has already received an enhanced rerelease — back in 2013, Muramasa Rebirth launched on the PS Vita with a new localisation and four additional DLC stories. But it's only on the Vita, which was specifically chosen because of the little handheld's OLED screen. Well, we know another console that has an OLED screen — and oh boy, does 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim look incredible on it.
Despite being vague, it does sound like Vanillaware is pretty busy at the moment. And in the same interview, Kamitani teases a new game from the developer that he's not personally working on, but one that was teased in the prologue episode of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Kamitani is also working on his own project, but he says that it "won't be finished for several years".
You can read the full interview over at Nintenderos. In the meantime, if you're dying for some more Vanillaware on your Switch, then you can pick up GrimGrimoire OnceMore on 4th April (North America) or 7th April (Europe).
Would you like to see a Muramasa port on Switch? Let us know in the comments!
This is probably the port I want the most. Muramasa was beautiful on the Wii and one of my favorites back then
I wonder about Demon's Crown as well. Personally, I would want a port of Demon's Crown to Switch before Muramasa. If only because Hitoshi Sakimoto is my favorite composer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhNCvAFKJ4I
Surprised they didn’t port Dragon Crown again to the newer platforms. It’s like their most well known game for better or worse.
That's a shame. Of all their games, this is the one I'd most like ported.
I played the original on Wii, but never finished it. And then when the Vita version released, I tried it, but never got past the first hour since I didn't own a Vita.
I hope they're able to squeeze in a port at some point in the future. Be a shame to leave the game trapped on that sad existence of a handheld.
It was beautiful on the wii, also had a stunning soundtrack. I always wanted to play dragons crown
I haven't opened my Muramasa Wii copy yet... why am I taking so long?
@Arawn93 or worse?
Really hope it happens someday, this is the one Vanillaware game that was both beautiful and not incredibly tedious & boring.
Oh weird I was thinking about this very thing the other day, I recently beat Dragon's Crown, and had a hankering to play Muramasa again. Seemed odd to me that it hadn't already been ported to Switch. Probably just dig up my old Wii copy.
It's worth mentioning that while not quite to the same level of quality as a Vanillaware game, Sword of the Vagrant does a pretty good job of emulating their style.
This and Odin Sphere are the Vanillaware games most people want brought to modern consoles, I'm sure. It'd be awesome.
Muramasa is a fantastic game (that I finally played through during the lockdown), but I don't know that I'd want to play through it all again. But it would be a shame for such a pretty game to not make its way back to modern consoles. More people need to experience this game.
An HD remaster for all major platforms would be the best way to go. I had the original game on wii - my friend lost it, and I just never got back in to it, though he offered to replace it.
I have played a lot of the other Vanillaware games - 13 Sentinels, Dragon's Crown Pro, Odin's Sphere - They are all very good, but I have the fondest memories playing through Muramasa. I would get into a "flow state" with that game and just slice away for hours.
Let's hope they work it out and get this game to as many places as possible. It would be naturally be a good fit on switch, but I would like to see it in 4k too.
Shouldn't be too hard to port the PS Vita version to Switch with all DLC included. It looks like they still had other projects to get through before taking on a Muramasa port and if that's the case then so be it. There's no rushing a good remastered.
The first Vanillaware game I ever bought, I still have the orignal Wii game as well as the 'Rebirth' Vita version. Good memories.
I like it on Vita!
@OldManHermit Dragon’s Crown was fantastic. It was easily the game that saw the most hours played on my Vita. If they ever ported it to Switch it would be an instant purchase.
