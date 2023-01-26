In a recent interview with Nintenderos, Vanillaware president George Kamitani admitted that he wants to bring Wii Metroidvania Muramasa: The Demon Blade to modern consoles one day. However, there are things stopping it.

Vanillaware has been on a bit of a roll lately with Switch ports. In 2022, the critically acclaimed sci-fi adventure game 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim got a near-flawless port on the console, and in a few months' time, PS2 RTS GrimGrimoire is getting an enhanced rerelease called GrimGrimoire OnceMore. And while Kamitani wants the beautiful Edo Japan-set Metroidvania to join those two titles (Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown have both also received ports on other consoles), it's not so easy.

Kamitani was vague about the potential of a port besides admitting that it's something he wants to do. When Nintenderos asked the artist and president about the potential port, this was his response (Editor's note: We've updated the quote below with an official translation from Nintenderos — thank you!):

"I think we would. I, too, would like to port Muramasa, but there are issues there that I won’t go into… Our priority now is to start on the homework that has been piling up on us…meaning, get to work on the games that we’ve been planning to make."

Muramasa has already received an enhanced rerelease — back in 2013, Muramasa Rebirth launched on the PS Vita with a new localisation and four additional DLC stories. But it's only on the Vita, which was specifically chosen because of the little handheld's OLED screen. Well, we know another console that has an OLED screen — and oh boy, does 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim look incredible on it.

Despite being vague, it does sound like Vanillaware is pretty busy at the moment. And in the same interview, Kamitani teases a new game from the developer that he's not personally working on, but one that was teased in the prologue episode of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Kamitani is also working on his own project, but he says that it "won't be finished for several years".

You can read the full interview over at Nintenderos. In the meantime, if you're dying for some more Vanillaware on your Switch, then you can pick up GrimGrimoire OnceMore on 4th April (North America) or 7th April (Europe).

Would you like to see a Muramasa port on Switch? Let us know in the comments!