Earlier this month, Konami announced Castlevania: Belmont's Curse would be launching for the original Switch at the same time as other versions on 15th October 2026.

Now, Konami's Castlevania website has revealed a little more information about this particular build, confirming the Switch version will run at 30fps. In comparison, other versions of the title will hit 60fps. The same game page notes how this "2D action-exploration game" will feature "faster and more fluid gameplay", so it will be interesting to see how the Nintendo version holds up.

As for file size on Switch, the standard edition will apparently require about 4GB of space and the Midnight Edition will take up around 6GB of space. The title also supports English and Japanese audio, as well as text for Japanese, English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified) and Korean.

Right now, Belmont's Curse has only been confirmed for the original Switch. If we hear anything about a native Switch 2 version or update pathway for this particular platform, we'll let you know. You can find out more about this title, developed by Evil Empire and Motion Twin (The Rogue Prince of Persia and Dead Cells), in our recent preview round up.