In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo recently announced the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy would be getting Nintendo Switch 2 Editions.

It's already released the Switch 2 version of the first game, and now it's gearing up for the return of the second title with a new software update. This bumps Xenoblade Chronicles 2 up to Version 3.0.0.

Here are the patch notes, according to Nintendo's official support page:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Ver. 3.0.0 (Released July 22, 2026)

Update Details for Nintendo Switch 2

General

Made compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available to play starting July 30, 2026.

Update Details for Nintendo Switch

No changes have been made.

The second game's Switch 2 Edition will launch next week on 30th July 2026. A physical version will follow on 1st October 2026.

Like the other entries, this will benefit from 4K support and a silky-smooth 60fps. If you're an existing owner, you can access this version of the game with a paid upgrade. Pre-orders are live for this upgrade on Nintendo's storefront, and will cost $9.99 / £7.99.

This will be followed by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition on 3rd December 2026. A Switch 2 physical release of the first Xenoblade Chronicles will also arrive on 30th July 2026.