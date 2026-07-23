In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo recently announced the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy would be getting Nintendo Switch 2 Editions.

It's already released the Switch 2 version of the first game, and now it's gearing up for the return of the second title with a new software update. This bumps Xenoblade Chronicles 2 up to Version 3.0.0.

Here are the patch notes, according to Nintendo's official support page:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Ver. 3.0.0 (Released July 22, 2026)

Update Details for Nintendo Switch 2

General

Made compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

  • The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available to play starting July 30, 2026.
Update Details for Nintendo Switch

No changes have been made.

The second game's Switch 2 Edition will launch next week on 30th July 2026. A physical version will follow on 1st October 2026.

Like the other entries, this will benefit from 4K support and a silky-smooth 60fps. If you're an existing owner, you can access this version of the game with a paid upgrade. Pre-orders are live for this upgrade on Nintendo's storefront, and will cost $9.99 / £7.99.

This will be followed by Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition on 3rd December 2026. A Switch 2 physical release of the first Xenoblade Chronicles will also arrive on 30th July 2026.

Will you be revisiting the second game on the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.

[source en-americas-support.nintendo.com]