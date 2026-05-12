Nintendo has announced a new 'Choose Your Game' console bundle for the Switch 2, launching at participating retailers in North America in early June for $499.99.

So essentially, you get the Switch 2 console itself plus a download code from a selection of three potential games: Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Pokémon Pokopia. The offer saves you up to $29.99 when compared to purchasing an extra game separately.

Nintendo has not stated for how long the bundle will be available beyond a rather vague "limited time while supplies last", but it's likely to last for the Summer months only given that the Switch 2 on its own will be going up to $499.99 from 1st September 2026.

You probably don't need a reminder, but here's Nintendo's description of each available game:

- Mario Kart World is the biggest Mario Kart game yet! Hit the open road with Mario and friends across a vast interconnected environment, where players can race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Packed with places to go, races to win and the ability to explore the in-game world at your own pace, Mario Kart World is fast-paced fun (or leisurely exploring) for longtime fans and newcomers alike. - Donkey Kong Bananza features (literal) ground-breaking exploration as you destroy your way through layer after layer as Donkey Kong and Pauline. With DK’s brute force and Pauline’s special singing abilities, you can crash through walls, carve tunnels with your fists, punch straight down into the ground, and even tear off chunks of terrain to swing around and throw. The more you smash, the more areas open up to explore. Pauline’s singing can also empower Donkey Kong with different Bananza Transformations, each with its own unique power. Join them as they delve deep underground – and discover that this subterranean world is a lot more than it seems on the surface. - Pokémon Pokopia is a charming life sim where you play as a Ditto who has transformed to look like a human and is trying to restore a withered world using their transformation skills and new crafting abilities. Get nice and cozy while you craft, create, build and befriend a variety of Pokémon in an empty land brimming with promising possibilities.

So if you're concerned about the incoming price hikes, then you might want to take advantage of this bundle when it goes live in early June.

In case you missed it, Nintendo also announced a Pokémon Pokopia bundle for those residing in Australia. This will also launch in June but, as indicated by the name, won't offer the same selection of games, instead limiting it to a download code for Pokopia.