The relaxing life simulation Pokémon Pokopia has been a huge hit for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, and to encourage even more Switch 2 sales, Nintendo has now announced a new bundle.

This bundle will be available on 5th June 2026 and contains the Switch 2 system with a full game download for the title.

No details about pre-orders or the price have been revealed at this early stage, but it will be available at "select retailers" and on the My Nintendo Store. The catch is it's only been confirmed for Australia and New Zealand right now.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube846k

Nintendo: Build your charming utopia with this Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokemon Pokopia bundle, available from 5th June! Keep an eye out for this bundle on My Nintendo Store and select retailers in Australia & New Zealand.

We'll provide more details about this bundle soon, and if we hear about this bundle's availability outside of this location, we'll let you know. This bundle follows the release of a Switch 2 bundle for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Nintendo has also released a Switch 2 bundle including Mario Kart World.

When Pokémon Pokopia was launched earlier this year in March, its sales surpassed 2.2 million units globally in just the first four days. Although it's received an in-store release, this version is a game-key card.