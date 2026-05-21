There's still no sign of the open-world action RPG adventure Genshin Impact on the Switch, and although there are no official developments on this front, a new discovery has apparently reignited hopes that the popular title might one day get a Nintendo release.

As highlighted by Universo Nintendo editor Felipe Lima, evidence of a Genshin Impact 'HoYoverse' account login for Nintendo users has supposedly been uncovered in a recent build. HoYoverse handles the distribution and publishing of miHoYo's games outside of China. Apart from Genshin Impact, the Chinese developer has also previously released Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero.

As for what's changed on Nintendo's end, well - we've now got the Switch 2, and it does seem to be opening doors for developers, with titles such as the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online recently announced for the new system. Free-to-play experiences such as Fortnite, Apex Legends and Overwatch have also made the jump across to Nintendo's new hybrid device over the past year and have all received a significant boost thanks to the new hardware.

Regarding this latest discovery, it may not necessarily lead anything, so we'll just have to wait and see if there are any official updates. Developer miHoYo previously released Genshin Impact on the Xbox Series X|S in November 2024. It also recently ended support for the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

As we've previously mentioned, Genshin Impact's original Switch announcement has been well-documented - with some key updates along the way, including a rumour in 2021 that there was an issue with the "lack of power" in the Switch hardware. Then, in 2022, a miHoYo PR representative provided an update, claiming the Nintendo version was still in development. If we hear any significant updates, we'll let you know.