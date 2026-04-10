Warhammer revealed a new game today that takes the template of the insanely addictive roguelike Vampire Survivors and adds characters, weapons and enemies from its own tabletop universe. It will be coming to the Switch 1 and 2 at some point later this year.

This new standalone release, officially titled Warhammer Survivors, is developed by Auroch Digital (Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) in partnership with Warhammer and poncle (the small development studio founded by Vampire Survivors creator Luca Galante). This title will include a roster of playable characters from both the Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar universes.

"Thrust into a universe of relentless war, become the embodiment of bullet hell in Warhammer Survivors, a fast-paced roguelite survivors game. Play as characters from the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar universes, collect and evolve iconic weapons and destroy endless swarms of enemies."

This follows multiple DLC updates and crossovers for Vampire Survivors including one based on Castlevania. Poncle is also releasing its new spin-off Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors on the Switch later this month.