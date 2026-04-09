Today's Triple-i Initiative showcase promised us some Castlevania: Belmont's Curse news, and we got a little bit of that during today's presentation.

In the short new trailer up top, featuring commentary from Motion Twin — the lead developer on Konami's revival, who also created Dead Cells — we got a look at some of the game's combat and locales, as well as another look at our whip-cracking Belmont protagonist (who is definitely not Sonia, nuh-uh...).

So, no release date or window as some were hoping for, but it's more confirmation that this game is looking pretty darn good. We already knew the game was set in Paris, but we get a good look a Notre Dame and a familiar face from French history, who has been corrupted.

A boss fight with the Joan of Arc, you say? Perfect.

Despite being developed by the team behind Dead Cells, Motion Twin are adamant that this is the classic Castlevania Metroidvania formula fans know and love and not a roguelike. They even reiterate it in this trailer.

For a spin on that formula though, you should check out the Dead Cells DLC, Return to Castlevania. It's pretty excellent.

Are you excited for Castlevania's return in 2026? Let us know in the comments.