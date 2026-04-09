This one has felt like a long time coming, huh? Nintendo has today revealed that Rhythm Heaven Groove will arrive on Switch on 2nd July.

Groove was first announced back in the March Direct last year with a mysterious '2026' release date. Today's announcement, made first on Nintendo Today!, was the first peep we've heard in the year since, and we even got a new bit of gameplay footage for good measure.

The new clip shows one of the rhythm games that Groove will be throwing our way, 'Slice N Dice Kitchen'. Fittingly, this one is all about catching flying veggies in a kitchen and getting them chopped to the beat. It's only a short clip, but you know our toes are a-tappin' listening to the tunes.

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We're sure we'll hear more information as we approach that July release date.

Will you be picking up Rhythm Heaven Groove this summer? Let us know in the comments.