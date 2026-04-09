This one has felt like a long time coming, huh? Nintendo has today revealed that Rhythm Heaven Groove will arrive on Switch on 2nd July.
Groove was first announced back in the March Direct last year with a mysterious '2026' release date. Today's announcement, made first on Nintendo Today!, was the first peep we've heard in the year since, and we even got a new bit of gameplay footage for good measure.
The new clip shows one of the rhythm games that Groove will be throwing our way, 'Slice N Dice Kitchen'. Fittingly, this one is all about catching flying veggies in a kitchen and getting them chopped to the beat. It's only a short clip, but you know our toes are a-tappin' listening to the tunes.
We're sure we'll hear more information as we approach that July release date.
Will you be picking up Rhythm Heaven Groove this summer? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 35
This will be my first RH. 🙌
Can’t believe it’s been over a year since this was announced
Always loved the Rhythm Heaven games. This will be a great start to end the incredible line up of first party games on Switch. A day one pick up from me for sure! 🙌
YES! At long last!!! July is too long to wait though :'(
Yes, can't wait.
One of the more unappreciated Nintendo IPs that deserves more love.
Hopefully that also means the music from the predecessors on Nintendo Music soonish
Finally. Now let me perorder, and my morning will be officially made.
So glad Groove has a precise release date now and even more so since it's not that far - absolutely picking it up to finally play a Rhythm Heaven myself (unfortunately missed all the previous ones)!
I love the look of rhythm games and have tried them so many times but my brain just cannot do it.
GUYS GET WE'RE ON THE NEXT TWITTER DIRECT
Picked up Rift of the Necrodancer not too long ago (fantastic game btw) which I'm getting my rhythm game fix from so while I probably won't pick this up straight away, I am very happy to see it return. It's a perfect late-console-era title!
On paper this looks great and would likely help fill the WarioWare sized hole in my heart until the next title. But in practice...I've learned I'm terrible at rhythm games if my previous attempts at HarmoKnight (demo) and Cadence of Hyrule are anything to go by.
Now I have to ask, "What's in June?"
"But now comes the next question in the minds of the people: will it get a physical release?"
Definitely a title I'm looking forward to as well! Bring it on!
@Zeebor15 🦊🐦🐰🐸??
That or Fire Emblem but either of them could still go in July as this is a Switch 1 title.
Oh look, official information and not speculation based on a retailer's listing. I guess this is what news looks like!
I saw this on Nintendo Today (with zero commentary) and will 100% get this to play on Switch 2. These games are always fun late gen Nintendo console games.
name a better duo than Nintendo and dropping critical info out of the blue XD
Happy to see Rhythm Heaven Groove finally get a release date confirmed (especially after such a long period of radio-silence since its reveal) but a part of me is definitely curious as to why Nintendo hasn't done a standard Direct yet when they've clearly had more than enough announcements to fill one up over the past month and a bit 🤔
my first experience with rhythm heaven was watching videos of the wii minigames and pretending i was playing them. so exciting to see this releasing in a couple months
GRAAAAAAAAA YESSSSSSSS
I'm going to explode I need to get my hands on a physical copy of this game like. NOW. It's been a decade and I don't know how much longer I was gonna last without a Rhythm Heaven game.
Never played a Rhythm Heaven game, and I've never heard anyone speak negatively about it. If they release a demo, I could be tempted into getting a copy.
Nice to see the game finally get a release date, will be a day 1 purchase and hopefully there's a physical version.
The reduced price on the eshop (£33.99) compared to normal Switch 1 pricing also makes it seem like NSO vouchers aren't eligible hence meaning Nintendo's "NSO voucher games added throughout 2026" comment further confirms there's more Switch 1 games incoming.
I’ll likely get it. I hope it gets a demo.
I can’t help but sense that Nintendo is moving away from relying on big Directs so much, only having them twice a year. Personally, I’m expecting Splatoon Raiders news to drop any day now!
@Nep-Nep-Freak In Japan, yes.
Everywhere else I'm not too sure(if we go by Megamix).
This would have been a lovely announcement to put in a Direct... it's been 7 months...
In all seriousness though, this game looks fun! I'll try and find a physical copy of it out in the wild
Now that we have this release date, I suspect we'll get a dedicated direct for either Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave or Splatoon Raiders any week now.
I love them so much, unreal we're getting a new one!
And the Japanese boxart is promising so many new cool characters!! <3
YES! Yes!
I absolutely can't wait for this it's been so long!
YAY!! AT LONG LAST!! WE FINALLY HAVE A RELEASE DATE!!
(Seriously though, it's great to see that this franchise's still got a fighting chance to succeed nowadays, and I hope that each and every single one of us in this thread of comments are able to band together and create a big and bombastic groove by convincing a whole bunch of others to give this game the love and recognition it wholeheartedly deserves!!)
Awesome!
I've been wondering though... Since Tsunku's secondary idol project, Nice Girl Project does not exist anymore, will the vocal tunes be performed by his main one, Hello! Project? Specifically Morning Musume, since they are the only group where he still writes a large majority of the songs.
...am I really the only person who even cares about this? Okay.
Rhythm Heaven is an S-tier Nintendo series for me. Immediate buy, immediate play. Day one, minute one.
Non-fans can't comprehend just the sheer level of obsession the fans can have towards Rhythm Heaven. it gets in your head, it gets in your heart, and it never leaves.
Bor particularly interested, but this is going just as I expected.
February - Mario Tennis
March - Pokopia
April - Tomodachi Life
May - Yoshi
June - Starfox (with an immediate announcement)
July - Rhythm Heaven
For the second half of the year, we'll know within the E3 period, but it looks tasty.
Just in time for my 11 hour flight to Japan!
I played Mega Mix last time I went, so this seems appropriate.
Please , add hd - vibrations to joycons for DEAF PEOPLE !!!!
@Grumblevolcano I was saving my remaining voucher for this. Glad it's not 59.99, but definitely hoping you're right about more first party Switch 1 games coming. Perhaps the Wii U HD Zelda games??
What a weird way for Nintendo to drop the news. Movie trailers deserve their own direct but the best they can do for a long standing series such as Rhythm Heaven is a social media post with a short gameplay footage and the release date?
On the upside it's a $39.99 game. I was worried of the possibility of it turning out overpriced and not getting any sales.
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