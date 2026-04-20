We had to give our eyes a little rub and pull a double-take as we opened this week's UK charts data this morning. Is that... Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream in the top spot?

Yes, despite the series selling rather well on 3DS, there was a part of us that thought the gap until Living the Dream might have dampened enthusiasm a little, but no! The Switch life sim has immediately grabbed the gold in its debut week, even beating Capcom's multi-platform original, Pragmata (for which only 13% of sales came from Switch 2).

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These newbies mean that Resident Evil Requiem has slipped down to third, while Pokémon Pokopia has dropped all the way down to sixth. Hey, at least Marvel Cosmic Invasion has pulled in some fans after the physical finally launched last week!

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream NEW 2 Pragmata PS5 81%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox Series 6% 1 3 Resident Evil Requiem PC 62%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 4%, Xbox Series 2% 25 4 Tekken 8 32 5 Elden Ring 2 6 Pokémon Pokopia 4 7 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 68%, PS5 32%, Switch 0% 7 8 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

5 9 Mario Kart World - 10 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

8 11 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% 17 12 Resident Evil 4

38 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition NEW 14 Marvel Cosmic Invasion PS5 40%, Switch 2 35%, Switch 20%, Xbox Series 5% 3 15 Starfield

16 16 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% 15 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 70%, Switch 2 30% 9 18 Donkey Kong Bananza

20 19 Minecraft

21 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 24 21 Nioh 3 13 22 Mad Max 11 23 Crimson Desert

23 24 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 63%, Switch 2 37% 29 25 Grand Theft Auto V

27 26 Resident Evil 2

- 27 WWE 2K26 PS5 75%, Xbox Series 15%, Switch 2 10% 37 28 Nintendo Switch Sports

19 29 Resident Evil 3 - 30 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 100%, PS4 0% 26 31 Dragon's Dogma II

- 32 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 55%, Switch 45% 30 33 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

18 34 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 59%, Switch 17%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox Series 7% - 35 Super Mario Odyssey

- 36 Lego Jurassic World PS4 86%, Switch 14% - 37 Call of Duty: WWII

31 38 Mortal Kombat X

39 39 Dark Souls Trilogy

- 40 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 56%, Switch 44%

[Compiled by GfK]

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