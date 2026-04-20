Capcom's latest sci-fi adventure, Pragmata, launched to high praise last week, but as an original IP with no recognisable faces to its name, would audiences be quick to latch onto it? Yes, yes they would.

The studio has today announced that Pragmata's worldwide sales have already surpassed one million units sold — and that's from just two days of sales data!

In a press release on the Capcom Investor Relations site, the studio specifically calls out the game's free demo and its arrival on Switch 2 as strategies that "generated significant momentum" for Pragmata from the jump and appealed to as big an audience as possible.

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"We are truly delighted that so many players around the world have enjoyed the game, enabling us to reach this milestone of one million units sold," the dev team says, "Moving forward, we will continue making every effort to deliver the appeal of PRAGMATA to an even broader audience".

We had a great time with Pragmata on Switch 2, calling it "the full package" and "another excellent Switch 2 port from Capcom" in our review. Let's hope this isn't the last we see of this newbie, eh?