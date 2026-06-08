The recent Xbox showcase contained not one, but two trailers for the Persona franchise. We already knew about Persona 4 Revival, but the new glimpse showcased some proper gameplay for the first time along with confirmation that it will launch on 18th February 2027.

Meanwhile, the much-rumoured (and leaked) Persona 6 was also officially revealed with little more than a logo and a few vague, abstract clips. It wasn't much, but it was enough for fans who have been waiting for years for some information since the release of Persona 5 back in 2017.

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The problem, however, is that neither Switch or Switch 2 have been mentioned as target platforms for either titles. That seems... insane, right? Considering how popular the games are in Japan and how much Nintendo consoles dominate in the region, you'd assume these would be an instant lock. Not to mention the persistent requests from Switch fans to release legacy Persona titles on the Switch, which Atlus eventually delivered over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Of course, it's possible that Sega and Atlus may have carved out some dedicated space in the much-rumoured Nintendo Direct, which may take place later this week. After all, fans were similarly dismayed at the lack of Persona 3 Reload on the Switch 2, but it eventually wound up on the console in October 2025 following its initial release in February 2024.

Fans are definitely concerned though, and here's just a few of the initial reactions over on social media:

What's with Persona 4 Reloaded and Persona 6 not releasing on Switch 2 😕 — Prem Sichanugrist (@sikac.hu) 2026-06-08T01:32:26.160Z

What do you mean Persona 4 Revival isn't on Switch. What are we doing here guys — Aquaman Randy Savage (@seanog.net) 2026-06-07T22:49:02.716Z

It is very strange (and very Atlus) that Persona games aren’t releasing day one on Switch 2 when even Final Fantasy VII and Resident Evil games are getting that treatment. Maybe they’ll announce them for the system in a future Direct, but you never know with this company. — Geoff B (@diosenrab.bsky.social) 2026-06-07T22:23:22.188Z

Our own community on Nintendo Life is similarly disappointed at the lack of a Switch 2 confirmation, with user HubbaHunt stating "I was really hoping Atlus was going to announce day in date release for Persona 6 and 4 Revival on Switch 2".

For now, we'd advise patience. We think it highly unlikely that these games will never come to the Switch 2, and we reckon there are two likely possibilities for the time being: the first being that confirmation will come during a Nintendo Direct, and the second being that Revival and 6 will simply arrive on Switch 2 at a later date.