If your social media feed has been overrun with Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream content, well, same! Nintendo's latest Switch 1 title seems to be a hit, perhaps nowhere more so than France, where the game is apparently the best physical launch of 2026 so far.

According to French journalist Oscar Lemaire (via Eurogamer) the new Tomodachi Life has outperformed Resident Evil Requiem — a multiplatform release — to become the best-selling physical game of the year so far.

Lemaire previously stated that RE9 sold 70,000 units at launch, so if accurate, Tomodachi Life's numbers are pretty darn impressive.

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Tomodachi Life Switch réalise le meilleur démarrage physique de l'année en France, surpassant celui de Resident Evil Requiem. — Oscar Lemaire (@oscarlemaire.bsky.social) 2026-04-21T13:02:23.249Z

We don't have sale figures from elsewhere in the world yet, but we do know Living the Dream sold extremely well in the UK, being the top-selling physical release of the week.

And, according to The Game Business' Chris Dring, the Switch 1 exclusive's physical launch was 36% bigger than Pokémon Pokopia's launch, though that was a Switch 2 exclusive and was reportedly undershipped.

We'll have to wait to hear from Nintendo itself on the overall sales figures, but we should know Japan's physical numbers by the end of the week. Expect big numbers, folks...