Publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob have announced Spyro: A Realm Beyond for the Switch 2; the first brand-new mainline Spyro game in, well... bloomin' yonks. Since 2008, if you don't count the remake trilogy.

Described as Spyro's "boldest evolution yet", the new game appears to be more open than previous entries, with the trailer showcasing a brief snippet of gameplay in which the protagonist is flying freely through the air, shooting fireballs at targets as he goes.

Here's a look at the official description from the trailer:

"When Spyro finds himself stranded, his journey to discover a way home is interrupted by the arrival of a vicious invading force known as the Scavs. Spyro must make new allies and rise to protect this realm before it’s changed forever. "Feel the freedom of flight as you soar above vibrant landscapes, weave between treetops, dive off massive landmarks and wing your way through this new realm in Spyro’s boldest evolution yet. "Carve your path through the skies and chain together dives, climbs and tight turns as you navigate the world your way. Crafted by Toys For Bob, this is a new evolution of Spyro, built to send the purple dragon soaring higher than ever before."

There's no date yet beyond the current 2027 release window, but we're honestly thrilled to see the little guy back in a proper mainline entry. Toys for Bob did a fabulous job with the Reignited Trilogy, so we have high hopes for this one.

We'll provide more updates on A Realm Beyond as soon as we hear more.