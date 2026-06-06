We've seen enough 'Nintendo Switch 2 Editions' now that the promise of a replay doesn't get us quite as excited as it did a year ago. When it's one of our absolute favourites from last year, however, with so many branching paths that a replay feels completely warranted, then yes, we'll get a little excited.

That's exactly what's coming our way later this month, as Gareth Damian Martin of Jump Over The Age has announced that they are bringing the excellent Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (and its equally wonderful predecessor) to the new hardware.

Both Citizen Sleeper - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (try saying that one three times fast) will launch on 25th June, with pre-orders going live on the eShop today. Those who already own the Switch 1 version of either game will be able to upgrade for free on launch, which is always welcome.

These new editions boast improved resolution (4K docked and 1080p in handheld) and a crisp 60fps bump. There's no word on a Mouse Mode addition just yet, but it feels like a no-brainer.

For those who have missed this duo in the past, the Citizen Sleeper games, inspired by tabletop RPGs, are narrative-driven space adventures, where your key decisions live and die on the roll of the dice. They both contain some of the best writing in recent memory, with wonderfully drawn characters and tense set pieces aplenty.

The sequel landed several award nominations following its release last year, and wound up on a bunch of GOTY lists (including our own).

The dev teased that they will reveal their next game at the upcoming PC Gaming Show, in a swanky 'World Premiere'. We know nothing about this one so far, but given that all three of their last games have made the jump to Nintendo consoles, we're hopeful that we'll see the same with whatever comes next.