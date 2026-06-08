Nintendo has announced that a long-awaited (and much-rumoured) Nintendo Direct is coming our way tomorrow, 9th June.
As revealed on the Nintendo Today! app, the showcase is set to get underway from 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET, offering up news and announcements about games coming to Switch 1 and 2.
Here's the exact time that the show will kick off in your region:
- North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT
- UK/Ire: 3pm BST
- Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST
As for what'll make an appearance in the showcase, your guess is as good as ours. Nintendo's first-party release schedule is looking pretty light for the rest of 2026 as it stands, with Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave as the last project still shrouded in mystery. Some big releases to prop up the second half of the year would be nice, then. An Ocarina of Time remake, perhaps? We'll see...
What are you hoping to see in tomorrow's Direct? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 40
So basically all the rumours are coming true.
Go go go Ocarina of Time!
Ring Fit 2!
PLEASE!!!
Can I get a "DELTARUNE TOMORROW!"
I'm starting to appreciate the Nintendo Today app..
As usual, I'll try to keep my expectations in check. Key word: try. XD
Culdcept Begins is going up today on the Eshop at a 10 percent discount. I think it might be part of a Direct tomorrow.
Got the notification from Nintendo Today! Was happy to see it. Hoping for a release date on Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave!
Also... Nintendo Direct on 6/9? Nice.
insert “It’s Showtime” gif from Beetlejuice here
Finally! Can’t wait! And I’ll get to watch it live for once? Okay guys, time to start speculating wildly!
New tales of series remake, Fire emblem, xenoblade, kyoto xanadu, persona and metaphor,
It would be cool to see cold steel 1 and 2 as well,
Hoping for more info on Fortune's Weave.
I'm guessing a new Ace Attorney, Professor Layton release date, and some kind of Zelda remake.
Would love a new Tales game, but haven't heard much in the way of rumours to suggest it's likely.
If Ocarina Remake is the only thing they show it will still go down as the greatest Direct of all time.
See, we all knew this was coming. Nothing is a surprise anymore.
Ocarina of Time & Majora's Mask
A Link to the Past & A Link Between Worlds.
Please Please
Pleeeaaase.
I called it, I really did you guys
everyone had their fun last week now its time for the adults to play lol
@TripleJump I will join you on this train!
Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave trailer and release date PLEASE.
Also pie in the sky Octopath Traveler 3
Expectations are in check. Im only looking for every game in existence to have a Switch 2 port announced tomorrow.
Sarcasm aside, I cant wait to see what Nintendo is cooking up. Lots of games hitting ratings boards these days that id like to see officially announced too.
LETS GOOOOOO!!!
@Coversnail Ahhh, clown make up on for Ace attorney, I pray this is the time!!!
(And I know I'm a weirdo, but I hope we see a new Mario Party, love playing those with friends and family!! 🤎)
Pilotwings, this is finally your turn to shine !!!!!!
Where's that 'Rose from Titanic as an old wrinkly' gif when you need it?!?
OMG THEY DON'T EVEN TELL US HOW LONG IT WILL BE - THAT AUTOMATICALLY MEANS IT WILL HAVE ALL THE GAMES!!!
Hype alert. No... Sleep... Til Direct!
Dreamcast and Nintendo Wii added to NSO please!!!!
We already know about it 🤣
Huh, nothing about how long it’s going to be. I don’t know where to be optimistic or concerned.
ugh, wrong timing for me but I'm still excited. Just gonna have to find a way to watch this.....
The NS2 games I plan on buying are pretty much set for the entire year, so even if just 1 or 2 games are announced that I'm interested in, it's a total win for me.
I won't be disappointed either way.
It'll all end in tears, I know it.
Twilight Princess HD
Wind Waker HD
The Last Story Remaster
"Nintendo Directs are de-"
"Ack!"
3D Mario here we come
Here it is as expected and not just because of the rumors - so looking forward to seeing what Nintendo and third parties have in store for us (as usual watching it live in Italian on my own and the next day the Japanese one for my channel)!
It's probably a direct fill with lots of remakes and remasters with 1 or 2 big titles tease and won't be out til 4-5 years from now.
Why can't I ever have more than a 24 notice so I can take PTO?
A summer showcase season wouldn't be complete without Nintendo so I am very happy we finally have another proper Direct to look forward to again XD
Don't have a ton of hopes/expectations for this going into it but if I can get something that makes me happy (such as a 3D Castlevania collection or the mythical Ace Attorney 7) then this will be a success in my eyes 🙏
@Serpenterror That may be the case for every other gaming showcase but Nintendo games tend to come out pretty soon after their reveals (typically 1-2 years at most) XD
Xenoblade please. Just updates. Then, close out Direct.
3 things I'm hoping for
1. Mario Kart World DLC
2. Zelda game announced (new or remake)
3. More GameCube NSO titles, mainly Double Dash, Toadstool Tour or Superstar Baseball
I was pressing refresh on the Nintendo Today app frantically at 3pm CET and gave up when nothing was announced!
Finally! It is here!
Let’s hope we not only hear about more quality ports but also new IP and classic Nintendo returns! I’m not holding my breath but would love to see a return from F-Zero - never happening - a new Mario game and Ocarina of Time would be cool.
But give me Wii coming to Nintendo classics with wireless nunchuk and Wii remote and oh boy I’d be happy
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