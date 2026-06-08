Nintendo has announced that a long-awaited (and much-rumoured) Nintendo Direct is coming our way tomorrow, 9th June.

As revealed on the Nintendo Today! app, the showcase is set to get underway from 3pm BST / 7am PT / 10am ET, offering up news and announcements about games coming to Switch 1 and 2.

Here's the exact time that the show will kick off in your region:

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 3pm BST

3pm BST Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST

4pm CEST / 5pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST

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As for what'll make an appearance in the showcase, your guess is as good as ours. Nintendo's first-party release schedule is looking pretty light for the rest of 2026 as it stands, with Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave as the last project still shrouded in mystery. Some big releases to prop up the second half of the year would be nice, then. An Ocarina of Time remake, perhaps? We'll see...

What are you hoping to see in tomorrow's Direct? Let us know in the comments.