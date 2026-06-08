Summer Game Fest 2026 - Round-Up
Image: Nintendo Life

The big weekend of Summer Game Fest 2026 is behind us, and it sure was a stacked one.

While showcases and streams were gradually trickling out over the last week, this weekend was when most of the biggies came out to play, many of which came loaded with their fair share of Switch news.

To make sure that you don't miss anything heading to a Nintendo platform, we've assembled the following round-up, detailing every Switch-relevant announcement from the last weekend (basically, anything from Geoff's Opening Show onwards).

Note. With so many showcases to get through, this roundup is a work in progress, and we will be adding to it over the course of the day.

We've broken down the announcements by the shows they cropped up in, so let's start with Mr. Keighley himself, and everything coming our way from the big opening showcase.

Opening Show

While mostly focused on the beefier consoles, Geoff's opening showcase featured a couple of big hitters heading to Switch 1 and 2. Here they all are, in the order we saw them.

Resident Evil Veronica

Cuphead

Alien: Isolation 2

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3

The Zero Point has cracked the sky open, transforming the Island into a warped new reality. Get in, grab power-packing Sprites, and extract them for the next match. Welcome to Fortnite: Runners!

007 First Light - Bawma Will Return

Armatus

"This is it, Warrior. Wake up."
Battle demonic creatures and master fast-paced combat in the apocalyptic ruins of Paris. The veil is broken, and you are humanity's last hope.

Armatus launches this winter

Hotwheels Infinite Rush

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds & Pico Park

Attack On Titan 3

Street Fighter 6 - Year 4

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Day of the Devs

For something with a little more of an indie flare, the Day of the Devs SGF showcase brought all the following Switch announcements.

Super Yooka-Laylee Kart

Trine 6: Together in Time

Trine 6: Together in Time is a co-op puzzle platformer for 1–4 players. Wit, timing, and teamwork collide as you solve perplexing puzzles, engage cunning creatures, and traverse perilous paths in the next adventure through Trine’s iconic fantasy world.

Southeast Asian Games Showcase

Coming soon!

Wholesome Direct

Coming soon!

Story Rich Showcase

Coming soon!

Green Games Showcase

Coming soon!

Pride Parade

Coming soon!

Future Games Show - Summer Showcase

Coming soon!

Frosty Games Fest

Coming soon!

Xbox Games Showcase

Coming soon!

PC Gaming Show

Coming soon!

Deutsche Indie Showcase

Coming soon!

We'll be adding more Switch 1 & 2 announcements soon, so watch this space!