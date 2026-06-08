The big weekend of Summer Game Fest 2026 is behind us, and it sure was a stacked one.

While showcases and streams were gradually trickling out over the last week, this weekend was when most of the biggies came out to play, many of which came loaded with their fair share of Switch news.

To make sure that you don't miss anything heading to a Nintendo platform, we've assembled the following round-up, detailing every Switch-relevant announcement from the last weekend (basically, anything from Geoff's Opening Show onwards).

Note. With so many showcases to get through, this roundup is a work in progress, and we will be adding to it over the course of the day.

We've broken down the announcements by the shows they cropped up in, so let's start with Mr. Keighley himself, and everything coming our way from the big opening showcase.

Opening Show

While mostly focused on the beefier consoles, Geoff's opening showcase featured a couple of big hitters heading to Switch 1 and 2. Here they all are, in the order we saw them.

Resident Evil Veronica