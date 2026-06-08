Nintendo Direct June 2026 Predictions

The one last thing - Gavin Lane, Editor

First-party-wise, it's time for the big guns, Timmy.

Or at least one big gun. As much as I'm a Rhythm Heaven fan, the chance of this particular Switch 1 game making a Tomodachi Life-style dent on the collective consciousness is slim, and Nintendo must know that. I expect it to feature, but it's not going to be a pillar of the presentation.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Wrath Weave is without a release date, so that's a gimme, and we really haven't seen much of Splatoon Raiders, so that's another obvious pick, plus some Switch Online features and a token Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. And the recent Persona stuff, which conspicuously wasn't announced for Switch 2.

Now is the time to tee up the big September/October/November slate and really flesh out the year, though. Whether it's a Zelda remake or a Mario, I'm expecting the heavy artillery with some light anniversary theming.

Dusting off something dormant - Matthew Reynolds, Acting Deputy Editor

It’s about time we heard about whatever Mario or Zelda has in store for Switch 2, and with the rumours of an Ocarina of Time remake, that feels like that’s a pretty safe bet to keep us going until the next full iteration.

I’m otherwise hoping we’ll see a ‘dormant’ franchise getting dusted off and making a comeback. Golden Sun? Wave Race? Wario Land? Maybe F-Zero?

I’d also love to see more of The Duskbloods, some GameCube bangers (Super Monkey Ball is top of my list), a Mario Kart World update, and of course, new amiibo. Always new amiibo.

First-party frenzy - Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

I feel like third-party studios have been shouldering the weight of the Switch 2 during its first year of sale, so I really want Nintendo to come out and basically say "Oh, you're worried about the lack of major first-party games? No worries". Then BOOM – it's banger after banger after banger.

I'd love to see my beloved Star Fox Adventures added to NSO to complement the upcoming remake, but I fear that might be wishful thinking at this relatively early stage. I do, however, think we're due a peek at Luigi's Mansion 4, or whatever it's going to be called. And do I dare wish for a look at the next 3D Mario..? Yes, I do.

Finally, a proper trailer and release date for the much-rumoured Ocarina of Time remake would be absolutely delicious.

Pulling into port - Jim Norman, Features Editor

I totally agree with my esteemed friends above, and I have high hopes for a first-party blowout tomorrow. I'll go out on a limb and say that the rumours have misunderstood the assignment, and it's actually that forgotten Twilight Princess port that's coming to S2 instead of OOT — gosh, that would be a bummer, wouldn't it?

But I must admit, I don't think this'll be a wall-to-wall Nintendo Fest. Some Elden Ring footage feels about right, an eventual Marvel Rivals reveal, and perhaps that Metaphor: ReFantazio port we've long been waiting for. Dare I mention Baldur's Gate 3? Ooh, the nerve!

If I'm going from the heart, though, I'd love to see a 3D Mario, some Tomodachi Life DLC, and the first rumblings of a Pikmin 5.

So there we are - all aboard the not-E3 hype train! Let us know below what you're hoping to see from Nintendo's summer (well, in the Northern Hemisphere) Direct.

What are you hoping to see in the June '26 Nintendo Direct? You may select up to 2 answers: A comeback for a dormant series All that Persona news, but for Switch 2 Baldur's Gate 3 Duskbloods update Elden Ring details/footage Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave release date Luigi's Mansion 4 Mario Kart World update Marvel Rivals Metaphor: ReFantazio More NSO GameCube games More Rhythm Heaven Groove More Splatoon Raiders New amiibo Ocarina remake! Pikmin 5 Something Mario! Tomodachi Life DLC Twilight Princess HD Deluxe Something else (comment below) What are you hoping to see in the June '26 Nintendo Direct? (1,437 votes) A comeback for a dormant series 10 % All that Persona news, but for Switch 2 4 % Baldur's Gate 3 3 % Duskbloods update 3 % Elden Ring details/footage 1 % Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave release date 7 % Luigi's Mansion 4 7 % Mario Kart World update 8 % Marvel Rivals 0.6% Metaphor: ReFantazio 3 % More NSO GameCube games 3 % More Rhythm Heaven Groove 0.6% More Splatoon Raiders 0.9% New amiibo 0.5% Ocarina remake! 22 % Pikmin 5 3 % Something Mario! 12 % Tomodachi Life DLC 1 % Twilight Princess HD Deluxe 7 % Something else (comment below) 4 %