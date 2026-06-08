Sabotage Studio has today announced that 2023's wonderful RPG, Sea of Stars, is getting its final update, with a Switch 2 version launching to mark the occasion.

The Sea of Stars: Sunset Edition — to give the update its official name — is all about bidding farewell to the project that the studio has worked on for the last seven years. It adds a new opening cutscene of the past Solstice Warriors, tweaks the balancing in the game's Normal and Hard modes, and throws in yet another gorgeous piece of key art by Bryce Kho.

The Switch 2 port will arrive on the eShop today, complete with GameShare for some sweet three-player co-op. What's more, it'll be available as a free upgrade to all those with the Switch 1 version, with save data being carried over.

For those after something for the shelf, Sabotage has announced that it is working on a new Collector's Sunset Edition physical release with iam8bit, set to be shipped later this year.

While we're sad to see Sea of Stars come to an end, it has been a hell of a ride. Sabotage has teased that it is now full steam ahead on its third game, "Project Sparrow," so we'll have that to look forward to down the line.