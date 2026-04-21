After reportedly being feature-complete roughly one year ago (see, the industry can still keep some secrets), Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is out now on the Switch.
If you thought that releasing on such a monumentally successful console like the Switch would dilute the game's eccentricities, then worry not – it's basically just as weird and wonderful as ever. But is it any good?
Well, yes, we thought it was actually the very definition of 'good' with our 7/10 review. Alana praised the game's interactivity and bizarre sense of humour, but nevertheless felt that it became quite repetitive with some limited touchscreen implementation.
Here's what she had to say:
"Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the strangest thing you’ll play from Nintendo, bringing with it laughs and creativity in abundance. But even with improvements over the 3DS game, it follows a familiar structure that isn’t always enthralling or hilarious.
"Tomodachi fans will certainly be living the dream with this new entry, but I’m not desperate to keep coming back to my island. A little more variety would’ve been welcome, but the customisation, and the thought of my cat being best friends with DMC’s Dante, will have me peep in every so often for a little pick-me-up."