After reportedly being feature-complete roughly one year ago (see, the industry can still keep some secrets), Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is out now on the Switch.

If you thought that releasing on such a monumentally successful console like the Switch would dilute the game's eccentricities, then worry not – it's basically just as weird and wonderful as ever. But is it any good?

Well, yes, we thought it was actually the very definition of 'good' with our 7/10 review. Alana praised the game's interactivity and bizarre sense of humour, but nevertheless felt that it became quite repetitive with some limited touchscreen implementation.

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Here's what she had to say: