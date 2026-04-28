To celebrate the recent release of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on the Switch, Nintendo will be hosting a special crossover event in its Switch Online battle royale title Tetris 99.

The 53 cup will kick off on 1st May 2026 and runs until 4th May 2026. To participate, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. If you earn a total of 100 points during this event, you'll unlock the theme on display in the video above.

This theme features art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the latest Tomodachi Life game.

Last week, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream received its first update on the Switch. It addressed several issues. Nintendo has also released Switch Online icons and added select tracks from the new Tomodachi Life to its mobile music app.

Nintendo has also released a new update for Nintendo Music today, adding the Mario Tennis Aces soundtrack.