The famous narrative game studio Telltale, known for series such as Sam & Max, has this week surprised fans with the release of The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition on the Switch eShop.

This story-driven sci-fi adventure, developed in partnership with Deck Nine (Life is Strange), is set before the events of The Expanse TV show and comes with five main chapters. The Deluxe Edition also includes a bonus episode.

Here's some additional information, along with some screenshots of the Switch release:

"Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale’s latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Take on the role of Camina Drummer and explore the dangerous and uncharted edges of the Belt aboard the Artemis. From scavenging wrecked ships in a zero-g environment, to surviving a mutiny, to combating fearsome pirates, you make the difficult choices and reveal Camina Drummer’s resolve in this latest Telltale adventure." "Contend with the unforgiving brutality of space, the politics of a corrupt solar system, the animosities of your crew, and Drummer’s own conflicting responsibilities to the people she cares about and the Belt she has sworn to protect. There is no right or wrong path - only your choices and the consequences they unleash." THE DELUXE EDITION INCLUDES

Episode 1: Archer's Paradox

Episode 2: Hunting Grounds

Episode 3: First Ones

Episode 4: Impossible Objects

Episode 5: Europa's Folly

Bonus Episode: ARCHANGEL

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition is now available on the Switch eShop for $29.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).