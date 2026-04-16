Switch Lite
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

The latest Japanese charts are here thanks to Famitsu, and yet again, we can see that Pokémon Pokopia has beaten the competition to take the top spot with 23,738 sales. It's inching toward that 1 million milestone!

Starfield also makes its debut on PS5 at number 3, selling 4,094 copies, but this isn't enough to compete with Mario Kart World, which managed to shift 7,238 copies.

Otherwise, it's a pretty standard week for software. Hopefully some new releases in the coming weeks will spice things up a bit. Yes, we see you Yoshi, waiting in the wings.

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Here's the top ten in for the bigger picture:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (6th - 12th Apr) Total Unit Sales
1

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 23,738 890,909
2

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 7,238

2,895,712
3

Starfield

PS5

 4,094 NEW
4

Minecraft

Switch

4,956

 4,186,601
5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

3,831

8,419,664
6

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 3,064
 101,850
7

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen (Download Card)

Switch 2

 2,757
 18,049
8

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Switch

 2,346
 5,899,833
9

Mario Tennis Fever

Switch 2

 2,429

101,590
10

Crimson Desert

PS5

 2,408

42,593

Hardware this week continues to highlight the Switch 2 as an exceptionally popular device over in Japan, with the console shifting a further 52,058 units. As for the PS5, combined sales for all three SKUs totals 8,673, which doesn't even beat sales for the Switch Lite on its own.

It's clear that the recent price hikes for the PS5 are really starting to have an impact. The language-locked Digital Edition is still doing okay, but sales for the PS5 and PS5 Pro have absolutely tanked. Sony can't keep this up, surely.

Here's the charts in full:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (6th - 12th Apr)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2

52,058

 5,063,117
2

Switch Lite

 10,630

6,914,594
3

Switch OLED

 7,042
 9,533,371
4
 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
 6,426
 1,254,941
5

Switch

3,462

 20,274,507
6

PlayStation 5

 1,219
 5,911,693
7

PlayStation 5 Pro

 1,028
 342,576
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

502

 29,864
9

Xbox Series X

110

326,062
10

Xbox Series S

73

 341,695

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What do you make of the current hardware situation over in Japan? Let us know your thoughts on the Japanese Charts below.

[source famitsu.com]