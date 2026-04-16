The latest Japanese charts are here thanks to Famitsu, and yet again, we can see that Pokémon Pokopia has beaten the competition to take the top spot with 23,738 sales. It's inching toward that 1 million milestone!

Starfield also makes its debut on PS5 at number 3, selling 4,094 copies, but this isn't enough to compete with Mario Kart World, which managed to shift 7,238 copies.

Otherwise, it's a pretty standard week for software. Hopefully some new releases in the coming weeks will spice things up a bit. Yes, we see you Yoshi, waiting in the wings.

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Here's the top ten in for the bigger picture:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (6th - 12th Apr) Total Unit Sales 1 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 23,738 890,909 2 Mario Kart World Switch 2 7,238 2,895,712 3 Starfield PS5 4,094 NEW 4

Minecraft Switch 4,956 4,186,601

5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 3,831 8,419,664 6

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 3,064

101,850

7

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen (Download Card) Switch 2 2,757

18,049

8

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 2,346

5,899,833

9

Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 2,429

101,590 10

Crimson Desert PS5 2,408

42,593

Hardware this week continues to highlight the Switch 2 as an exceptionally popular device over in Japan, with the console shifting a further 52,058 units. As for the PS5, combined sales for all three SKUs totals 8,673, which doesn't even beat sales for the Switch Lite on its own.

It's clear that the recent price hikes for the PS5 are really starting to have an impact. The language-locked Digital Edition is still doing okay, but sales for the PS5 and PS5 Pro have absolutely tanked. Sony can't keep this up, surely.

Here's the charts in full:

Position Console

Unit Sales (6th - 12th Apr)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

52,058 5,063,117

2

Switch Lite 10,630

6,914,594 3

Switch OLED 7,042

9,533,371

4

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

6,426

1,254,941

5

Switch 3,462 20,274,507

6

PlayStation 5 1,219

5,911,693

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,028

342,576

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 502 29,864

9

Xbox Series X 110 326,062 10

Xbox Series S 73 341,695



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What do you make of the current hardware situation over in Japan? Let us know your thoughts on the Japanese Charts below.