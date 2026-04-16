The latest Japanese charts are here thanks to Famitsu, and yet again, we can see that Pokémon Pokopia has beaten the competition to take the top spot with 23,738 sales. It's inching toward that 1 million milestone!
Starfield also makes its debut on PS5 at number 3, selling 4,094 copies, but this isn't enough to compete with Mario Kart World, which managed to shift 7,238 copies.
Otherwise, it's a pretty standard week for software. Hopefully some new releases in the coming weeks will spice things up a bit. Yes, we see you Yoshi, waiting in the wings.
Here's the top ten in for the bigger picture:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (6th - 12th Apr)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|23,738
|890,909
|2
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|7,238
|
2,895,712
|3
|
Starfield
|
PS5
|4,094
|NEW
|4
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|
4,956
|4,186,601
|5
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
Switch
|
3,831
|
8,419,664
|6
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|3,064
|101,850
|7
|
Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen (Download Card)
|
Switch 2
|2,757
|18,049
|8
|
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
Switch
|2,346
|5,899,833
|9
|
Mario Tennis Fever
|
Switch 2
|2,429
|
101,590
|10
|
Crimson Desert
|
PS5
|2,408
|
42,593
Hardware this week continues to highlight the Switch 2 as an exceptionally popular device over in Japan, with the console shifting a further 52,058 units. As for the PS5, combined sales for all three SKUs totals 8,673, which doesn't even beat sales for the Switch Lite on its own.
It's clear that the recent price hikes for the PS5 are really starting to have an impact. The language-locked Digital Edition is still doing okay, but sales for the PS5 and PS5 Pro have absolutely tanked. Sony can't keep this up, surely.
Here's the charts in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (6th - 12th Apr)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
52,058
|5,063,117
|2
|
Switch Lite
|10,630
|
6,914,594
|3
|
Switch OLED
|7,042
|9,533,371
|4
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|6,426
|1,254,941
|5
|
Switch
|
3,462
|20,274,507
|6
|
PlayStation 5
|1,219
|5,911,693
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|1,028
|342,576
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
502
|29,864
|9
|
Xbox Series X
|
110
|
326,062
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
73
|341,695
What do you make of the current hardware situation over in Japan? Let us know your thoughts on the Japanese Charts below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 18
Gotta wonder what Sony's strategy is here... Meanwhile, surely Switch 2 can't stay at US$450 and equivalent forever if prices keep rising, but I wonder if it goes any higher than $500 if it won't end up in the same boat as PS5.
PS5 (with disc drive) is still on number 6 & 7, but I see bigger sales number this week.
Keep going, PS5. 😊
Spicy headline.
Anyway, I wonder if Pokopia will reach 1 million in JP physical sales before July.
Weaker week for everything, but especially PS5 unsurprisingly...
Anyway, happy to see Pokopia still on top, World in 2nd, New Horizons in 5th and 6th (so actually would be in 3rd if you combined the sales), FireRed & LeafGreen in 7th, Ultimate in 8th, Fever in 9th and of course Switch 2 on top of the hardware charts and yet Switch still sells, this week the Lite one in particular!
@MamaSymphonia A majority of those Switch 2 sales are for the region lock Japan language only version of the Switch 2 which cost around $330-$350 USD so that cheaper model actually help Switch 2 sell in Japan. I doubt many would pick up the $450 multi-language edition.
Is Sony poor sales due to the price increase?
shouldn't Minecraft be in 3rd place and starfield be in 4th?
[PS5] Starfield (Bethesda Softworks, 04/07/26) – 5,368 (New)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,094 (4,186,601)
the placing is right but the numbers i wrong
Well with all the console price increases it's not much of a surprise at this point...
It would be interesting to see how well the Switch 2 is selling now compared to the Switch 1 during the same amount of time on the market.
@TheExile285 I suspect a lion share of sales are digital
I think we're finally reaching the breaking point where the price of gaming is outweighing the desire for people to game. People will just find other ways if these price increases continue. Sony isn't competing with Nintendo for gamers' attention. They're competing with cheaper forms of entertainment, like TikTok and mobile gaming.
@B_Lindz Mobile has never been proper competition to a console and never will be. It should have taken a bigger piece of the pie by now, it's had more than enough years to do so.
It's like the e-readers/kindle will steal most of physical books audience argument.
Wow those Xbox sales are even worse! I knew it wasn’t popular outside the US but that’s still shocking to see.
Playstation: "For the players"
Japan: "Do one."
Bye- bye, Star Force. Hopefully international sales are still strong overall
Why asking for a new release and ignoring Tomodachi? Yoshi won't sell nearly as much as Tomodachi and Yoshi is definitely not a system seller either.
Sony really $#!+ the bed on his one. They killed the momentum they had in Japan.
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