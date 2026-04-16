MOUSE: P.I. For Hire (Playside, $29.99) – Play as Private Investigator Jack Pepper, a former war hero-turned-detective in a world where danger lurks even in the smallest mouse hole. This action-packed first-person shooter draws inspiration from the classic cartoons of the 1930s. The black and white rubber hose visuals are drawn by hand, frame by frame, to deliver a striking vintage aesthetic. Unravel layers of corruption with a thrilling noir-fueled detective story, lively environments to explore, an original big band jazz soundtrack, and a fully-loaded arsenal of cartoon weapons and devastating power-ups.

Under Par Golf Architect (Broken Arms Games, $19.99) - Design world-class golf courses by terraforming rough wasteland into lush fairways for smooth drives and pristine greens to ensure a true roll for every putt. Raise and lower terrain and lay the course for rivers and lakes to craft breathtaking landscapes that will fill your golfers with awe. Every course you create is a masterpiece waiting to be explored!

Switch eShop - New Arrivals

2048 Boys (NOSTRA GAMES, $4.99) - Decide which direction your athletes will run to maximize their performance. Only you can create a true dream team!

5omeday (Waku Waku Games, $5.99) - You have been assigned to guard a dragon girl set to be executed at the end of 5 days and have the ability to kill her instantly at any time with the push of a button in this multi-ending visual novel.

Angel Rhapsody (HUNTERS, $2.80) - Angel Rhapsody is a 2D shooting game.

Demons have possessed all kinds of things—hamburgers, sushi, Mount Rushmore, Mona Lisa, and more! Drive them back with an angel’s bow

Antique Checkers (Soraka Games, $5.99) - Antique Checkers is a classic board game loved by players of all ages. Simple to learn yet full of strategy, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking to relax or challenge their mind.

Can You Explain It? World History Test (MASK, $8.99) - Can you explain the history of the world? “You learned it at school.” “You kind of remember it.” But even the history we think we know can be surprisingly vague, and we may struggle to explain how events are connected.

Cherry Girls vs Zombie Carnage: Brutal Anime Kawaii (RioverseGames, $9.99) - The city has fallen into chaos. Zombies flood the streets, and only a few people have managed to survive. Among them is a fearless cheerleader who unexpectedly rises as a symbol of hope in the middle of the apocalypse. Her mission is clear: protect what remains of humanity. As she navigates the shattered city, she meets survivors in desperate need of help. By completing their requests, players earn rewards and uncover pieces of the world’s lost story.

Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus (Afil Games, $4.99) - Prepare your mind and take a deep breath… the ancient monks have left a challenge waiting for you. In Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus, numbers are not just numbers — they are mysterious symbols from an ancestral system that you must decipher. Drag, rotate, and position the pieces correctly to reveal the hidden answer in each puzzle.

Colorium – Available April 18 (Dinomore Games, $5.00) - The Essence of Pure Color Colorium is a minimalist experience stripped of all distractions. No lighting effects, no complex textures, and no shadows—just the raw power of color. It is designed for those who believe they have a "perfect eye" for the spectrum. Here, your only tools are your retinas and your focus. In a world filled with visual noise, Colorium challenges you to see the truth. Can you identify the finest shift in hue? Can you remember a color that has vanished?

Cup Heroes: Diamond Bag Bundle (Qubic Games, $10.99) - Step into the whimsical world of Cup Heroes, where everyday cups turn into mighty heroes on an epic quest to save their beloved Queen!

Death by Scrolling (MicroProse, $7.99) - Welcome to Death by Scrolling, an action game set in the chaotic depths of Purgatory, inc. now under new management! Choose your character—each with unique perks and abilities, and race upward through endless levels. Battle bizarre monsters, dodge death itself, and collect gems to pay the Ferryman’s exorbitant fee! With each screen inching upward, time is never on your side. Outsmart the Reaper, grab power-ups, complete quirky side quests, and shop from vendors mid-run. Stay alive, pay your dues, and maybe, just maybe, you'll cross that river.

Decollate Decoration (KEMCO, $8.99) - One day, without warning, you become a ghost. You lived an honest life and committed no wrongs, so your soul should surely find peace… right? But the thought of being separated from the one you love is more terrifying than the abyss itself. If you can no longer stay by his side, then you must bring him with you before your soul passes on. Torn between love and obsession, you struggle against fate in this dark, emotional pixel-art visual novel about devotion, loss, and the desperate choices made in the afterlife.

Discovery 2 – Available April 18 (Noowanda, $9.99) - Create your own world – block by block.

Build houses, villages, or entire cities. Explore underground caves, design electric circuits, and light up your creations with beautiful day & night cycles.

Dog Jigsaw from Japan (AGE, $5.50) - Everyone’s favorite! Collect puzzle pieces of iconic Japanese dogs and complete the puzzle! Shiba Inu, Kishu Ken, Akita Inu, and many other Japanese dog breeds appear!

Drop Duchy – Complete Edition – Available April 21 (The Arcade Crew, $22.99) - Drop Duchy takes on the iconic geometric puzzle gameplay we all know and love with a fresh perspective: instead of simply clearing lines, you'll be thoughtfully building a realm using pieces of various shapes and types to overcome enemy challenges.

Easter Coloring Book for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames, $7.99) - Easter Coloring Book for Kids & Toddlers is the perfect coloring book full of kid-friendly Easter vacation animal illustrations. All graphics and drawings were created for creative kids who love Easter and funny animals.

EGGCONSOLE Psycho World MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, $6.49) - Released by Herz in 1988, the true essence of this action game’s appeal lies in the sense of omnipotence gained from switching between eight psychic powers in real-time. It goes beyond simply shooting enemies; the thrill of instantly cycling through diverse abilities like fire, ice, sonics, and levitation to suit the flow of battle is addictive. There is a special satisfaction in seeing your own ideas lead directly to success—whether it’s choosing the right element for an enemy’s weakness or freezing a foe to use as a platform to reach higher ground.

Find My Frogs (Silesia Games, $3.99) - Find My Frogs is a cozy hidden object game where you search for frogs and toads in a peaceful, animal village. Explore charming spots, uncover secrets, and help Uncle Froger gather everyone for a family photo!

Fix & Flip Dream House (CGI LAB GAMES, $12.99) - Fix & Flip Dream House is interior renovation and design simulator. Step into the shoes of a professional decorator: purchase old properties, clear out the clutter, and transform them into stylish, modern living spaces. Your goal is to completely reinvent the interior by selecting finishing materials, furniture from an extensive catalog. Painting walls, laying floors, and arranging furniture — every decision you make directly impacts the final value of the home.

For Luna the Bell Tolls – Available April 18 (moesoft, $24.99) - Once every five years, a special chime echoes through the school in this town. Luna, a transfer student and an art-loving girl, laughs it off as "nonsense"—but she holds a hidden past. Without realizing it’s a reunion, she meets the protagonist, "me", again. Their bond, and the secret of her parents’ work hidden behind the chime, begin to resurface. A sound heard only once every five years ties the two together once more.

Foreign Sun – Available April 21 (Brian Farina, $19.99) - Traverse an interconnected world and cross paths with factions, each with their own agenda. Use your wits to learn different ways to traverse the sinking city, and in turn discover many possible outcomes for its denizens depending on your actions and choices.

Gecko Gods (Super Rare Games, $19.99) - Explore a mysterious island chain through the eyes of a tiny, but mighty, gecko in Gecko Gods - a serene puzzle-adventure built around curiosity and movement. Wander freely through sun-soaked ruins, hidden caves, and ancient temples as you uncover the remnants of a lost civilization. Thanks to your gecko agility, you can scale walls, cling to ceilings, and reach areas no one else can. The world is your playground, and there's no wrong way to explore it.

GluMe – Available April 22 (eastasiasoft, $4.99) - Get ready for GluMe, a sliding puzzle game where you control a slime, and any friends you pick up along the way. Move through top-down grid stages, collecting gems across 80 unique puzzles of growing size and complexity.

Guns and Bullets Bundle – Available April 17 (Ratalaika Games, $13.99) - Includes ~ Evil Diary + Material Evidence + Zombies, Aliens and Guns ~

Hello, Yoshi! (Nintendo, Free) - "Hello, Yoshi!" Are you ready to play? With this free application from the little-kid-friendly My Mario brand, you and your kiddo can play with Yoshi's face and delight in all his various expressions.

Hyakki Fantasia Mini Game Selection VOL.1 (Elushis, $4.99) - A compact yet richly packed anthology of bite-sized games you can enjoy anytime. Five Trials, Five Thrills.

Hyper Cars Ramp Crash (Upscale Studio, $4.99) - Buckle up for the most destructive driving experience! Hyper Cars Ramp Crash combines high-speed racing with extreme, physics-based chaos. Whether you're launching off massive ramps, dodging crushing hammers, or falling from the sky, every dent and scratch is rendered with realistic crash physics.

Hytale: Sandbox RPG (RoVi Ninen, $7.99) - Step into a vast open world, where exploration, creativity, and adventure come together. Journey through diverse landscapes, discover hidden underground areas, encounter creatures, and experience a world that constantly offers new situations to overcome, with every step revealing new opportunities, dangers, and discoveries waiting to be uncovered.