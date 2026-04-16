MOUSE: P.I. For Hire (Playside, $29.99) – Play as Private Investigator Jack Pepper, a former war hero-turned-detective in a world where danger lurks even in the smallest mouse hole. This action-packed first-person shooter draws inspiration from the classic cartoons of the 1930s. The black and white rubber hose visuals are drawn by hand, frame by frame, to deliver a striking vintage aesthetic. Unravel layers of corruption with a thrilling noir-fueled detective story, lively environments to explore, an original big band jazz soundtrack, and a fully-loaded arsenal of cartoon weapons and devastating power-ups.
Under Par Golf Architect (Broken Arms Games, $19.99) - Design world-class golf courses by terraforming rough wasteland into lush fairways for smooth drives and pristine greens to ensure a true roll for every putt. Raise and lower terrain and lay the course for rivers and lakes to craft breathtaking landscapes that will fill your golfers with awe. Every course you create is a masterpiece waiting to be explored!
Switch eShop - New Arrivals
2048 Boys (NOSTRA GAMES, $4.99) - Decide which direction your athletes will run to maximize their performance. Only you can create a true dream team!
5omeday (Waku Waku Games, $5.99) - You have been assigned to guard a dragon girl set to be executed at the end of 5 days and have the ability to kill her instantly at any time with the push of a button in this multi-ending visual novel.
Angel Rhapsody (HUNTERS, $2.80) - Angel Rhapsody is a 2D shooting game.
Demons have possessed all kinds of things—hamburgers, sushi, Mount Rushmore, Mona Lisa, and more! Drive them back with an angel’s bow
Antique Checkers (Soraka Games, $5.99) - Antique Checkers is a classic board game loved by players of all ages. Simple to learn yet full of strategy, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking to relax or challenge their mind.
Can You Explain It? World History Test (MASK, $8.99) - Can you explain the history of the world? “You learned it at school.” “You kind of remember it.” But even the history we think we know can be surprisingly vague, and we may struggle to explain how events are connected.
Cherry Girls vs Zombie Carnage: Brutal Anime Kawaii (RioverseGames, $9.99) - The city has fallen into chaos. Zombies flood the streets, and only a few people have managed to survive. Among them is a fearless cheerleader who unexpectedly rises as a symbol of hope in the middle of the apocalypse. Her mission is clear: protect what remains of humanity. As she navigates the shattered city, she meets survivors in desperate need of help. By completing their requests, players earn rewards and uncover pieces of the world’s lost story.
Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus (Afil Games, $4.99) - Prepare your mind and take a deep breath… the ancient monks have left a challenge waiting for you. In Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus, numbers are not just numbers — they are mysterious symbols from an ancestral system that you must decipher. Drag, rotate, and position the pieces correctly to reveal the hidden answer in each puzzle.
Colorium – Available April 18 (Dinomore Games, $5.00) - The Essence of Pure Color Colorium is a minimalist experience stripped of all distractions. No lighting effects, no complex textures, and no shadows—just the raw power of color. It is designed for those who believe they have a "perfect eye" for the spectrum. Here, your only tools are your retinas and your focus. In a world filled with visual noise, Colorium challenges you to see the truth. Can you identify the finest shift in hue? Can you remember a color that has vanished?
Cup Heroes: Diamond Bag Bundle (Qubic Games, $10.99) - Step into the whimsical world of Cup Heroes, where everyday cups turn into mighty heroes on an epic quest to save their beloved Queen!
Death by Scrolling (MicroProse, $7.99) - Welcome to Death by Scrolling, an action game set in the chaotic depths of Purgatory, inc. now under new management! Choose your character—each with unique perks and abilities, and race upward through endless levels. Battle bizarre monsters, dodge death itself, and collect gems to pay the Ferryman’s exorbitant fee! With each screen inching upward, time is never on your side. Outsmart the Reaper, grab power-ups, complete quirky side quests, and shop from vendors mid-run. Stay alive, pay your dues, and maybe, just maybe, you'll cross that river.
Decollate Decoration (KEMCO, $8.99) - One day, without warning, you become a ghost. You lived an honest life and committed no wrongs, so your soul should surely find peace… right? But the thought of being separated from the one you love is more terrifying than the abyss itself. If you can no longer stay by his side, then you must bring him with you before your soul passes on. Torn between love and obsession, you struggle against fate in this dark, emotional pixel-art visual novel about devotion, loss, and the desperate choices made in the afterlife.
Discovery 2 – Available April 18 (Noowanda, $9.99) - Create your own world – block by block.
Build houses, villages, or entire cities. Explore underground caves, design electric circuits, and light up your creations with beautiful day & night cycles.
Dog Jigsaw from Japan (AGE, $5.50) - Everyone’s favorite! Collect puzzle pieces of iconic Japanese dogs and complete the puzzle! Shiba Inu, Kishu Ken, Akita Inu, and many other Japanese dog breeds appear!
Drop Duchy – Complete Edition – Available April 21 (The Arcade Crew, $22.99) - Drop Duchy takes on the iconic geometric puzzle gameplay we all know and love with a fresh perspective: instead of simply clearing lines, you'll be thoughtfully building a realm using pieces of various shapes and types to overcome enemy challenges.
Easter Coloring Book for Kids & Toddlers (McPeppergames, $7.99) - Easter Coloring Book for Kids & Toddlers is the perfect coloring book full of kid-friendly Easter vacation animal illustrations. All graphics and drawings were created for creative kids who love Easter and funny animals.
EGGCONSOLE Psycho World MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, $6.49) - Released by Herz in 1988, the true essence of this action game’s appeal lies in the sense of omnipotence gained from switching between eight psychic powers in real-time. It goes beyond simply shooting enemies; the thrill of instantly cycling through diverse abilities like fire, ice, sonics, and levitation to suit the flow of battle is addictive. There is a special satisfaction in seeing your own ideas lead directly to success—whether it’s choosing the right element for an enemy’s weakness or freezing a foe to use as a platform to reach higher ground.
Find My Frogs (Silesia Games, $3.99) - Find My Frogs is a cozy hidden object game where you search for frogs and toads in a peaceful, animal village. Explore charming spots, uncover secrets, and help Uncle Froger gather everyone for a family photo!
Fix & Flip Dream House (CGI LAB GAMES, $12.99) - Fix & Flip Dream House is interior renovation and design simulator. Step into the shoes of a professional decorator: purchase old properties, clear out the clutter, and transform them into stylish, modern living spaces. Your goal is to completely reinvent the interior by selecting finishing materials, furniture from an extensive catalog. Painting walls, laying floors, and arranging furniture — every decision you make directly impacts the final value of the home.
For Luna the Bell Tolls – Available April 18 (moesoft, $24.99) - Once every five years, a special chime echoes through the school in this town. Luna, a transfer student and an art-loving girl, laughs it off as "nonsense"—but she holds a hidden past. Without realizing it’s a reunion, she meets the protagonist, "me", again. Their bond, and the secret of her parents’ work hidden behind the chime, begin to resurface. A sound heard only once every five years ties the two together once more.
Foreign Sun – Available April 21 (Brian Farina, $19.99) - Traverse an interconnected world and cross paths with factions, each with their own agenda. Use your wits to learn different ways to traverse the sinking city, and in turn discover many possible outcomes for its denizens depending on your actions and choices.
Gecko Gods (Super Rare Games, $19.99) - Explore a mysterious island chain through the eyes of a tiny, but mighty, gecko in Gecko Gods - a serene puzzle-adventure built around curiosity and movement. Wander freely through sun-soaked ruins, hidden caves, and ancient temples as you uncover the remnants of a lost civilization. Thanks to your gecko agility, you can scale walls, cling to ceilings, and reach areas no one else can. The world is your playground, and there's no wrong way to explore it.
GluMe – Available April 22 (eastasiasoft, $4.99) - Get ready for GluMe, a sliding puzzle game where you control a slime, and any friends you pick up along the way. Move through top-down grid stages, collecting gems across 80 unique puzzles of growing size and complexity.
Guns and Bullets Bundle – Available April 17 (Ratalaika Games, $13.99) - Includes ~ Evil Diary + Material Evidence + Zombies, Aliens and Guns ~
Hello, Yoshi! (Nintendo, Free) - "Hello, Yoshi!" Are you ready to play? With this free application from the little-kid-friendly My Mario brand, you and your kiddo can play with Yoshi's face and delight in all his various expressions.
Hyakki Fantasia Mini Game Selection VOL.1 (Elushis, $4.99) - A compact yet richly packed anthology of bite-sized games you can enjoy anytime. Five Trials, Five Thrills.
Hyper Cars Ramp Crash (Upscale Studio, $4.99) - Buckle up for the most destructive driving experience! Hyper Cars Ramp Crash combines high-speed racing with extreme, physics-based chaos. Whether you're launching off massive ramps, dodging crushing hammers, or falling from the sky, every dent and scratch is rendered with realistic crash physics.
Hytale: Sandbox RPG (RoVi Ninen, $7.99) - Step into a vast open world, where exploration, creativity, and adventure come together. Journey through diverse landscapes, discover hidden underground areas, encounter creatures, and experience a world that constantly offers new situations to overcome, with every step revealing new opportunities, dangers, and discoveries waiting to be uncovered.
Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination (Dolores Ent. $14.99) - Take part in an expansive choose-your-own-adventure horror story, where you’ll uncover the secrets of an anachronistic corporation reigning over a post-truth world. Solve cryptic riddles, make difficult choices, and escape the depths of SMYRNACORP with your mind intact, no matter the cost.
Japanese Culture Literacy Test (MASK, $8.99) - Is your knowledge of Japanese culture still up to date? “You kind of know it.” “It’s just something we’ve always done.” But many customs and traditions are followed without really knowing their meaning or origin.
Kletka (Sobaka Studio, $14.99) - KLETKA is a co-op (up to 6 players) horror game about going down in an elevator that is trying to eat you.
Lucky Tower Ultimate (AMC Games, $14.99) - Escape from an incredibly dangerous, randomly generated tower in a slapstick, roguelite adventure that looks like a cartoon and feels like a joke. Slashy slashy! Evelius’s Tower awaits you, adventurers. Do you have what it takes to make it out alive?
Make it! Gyoza (SAT-BOX, $7.00) - Let's make gyoza on the Nintendo Switch! Serve up plenty of gyoza for your customers, and don't let them burn! With a Joy-Con per player, up to 4 players can join in! Aim for a new high score!
Nationwide Academic Check Junior High Level (TT, $8.99) - Do you remember the problems you studied in junior high school? “You probably learned this before.” “I kind of remember it.” Even questions that seem familiar may turn out to be harder than expected, or things you may have already forgotten.
Nullstar: Solus (indie.io, $9.99) - In the distant future, mankind has discovered volatile sources of near-infinite energy, known as Nullstars. These mysterious anomalies can power entire planets, but are ticking time bombs that can wipe out entire worlds if they go critical. To this end, mega-corporations hire teams of archivists to find traces of lost worlds, to scavenge for the valuable remains of their nullstar. You are a scav drone pilot, sent into the orbit of a crippled megastructure to retrieve the treasure buried within.
Parasol Superstars (ININ Games, $24.99) - Rain or shine - it's time for two adventures! A STAR-STUDDED DOUBLEFEATURE! Featuring PARASOL STAR and SPICA ADVENTURE.
Pixel Game Maker Series MagicalShot The AttackBump☆ (Gotcha Gotcha Games, $4.99) - Blast enemies away with magic shots and smash them into walls to defeat them! A top-down, fixed-screen 2D action game!
Road Jumper (Gametry, $2.99) - Road Jumper is an action-packed arcade driving game where speed, timing, and precision are the keys to victory! Take control of a powerful off-road vehicle and race across crazy wooden ramps, massive loops, and daring jumps high above stunning mountain landscapes.
Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege – Available April 20 (Lillymo Games, $9.99) - Saint Slayer is an NES-style 2D action game, featuring loads of stages, enemies, and gore set against the backdrop of late-17th century Europe. The year is 1698. A mysterious figure named Father Pacer has shattered the peace negotiated after the War of the Grand Alliance, obsessively and violently stealing Catholic relics throughout the Holy Roman Empire. Can the ex-soldier-turned-farmer Rudiger protect his people from a power-mad priest and his horde of monsters and minions? Can he become Saint Slayer?
Smash it Wild (Goblinz Studio, $11.99) - Smash it Wild is a tactical turn-based game combining volleyball and dodgeball in a fantasy universe. Dive into a fantasy world where champions face off in an unforgiving tournament. In Smash it Wild, every match counts, mixing volleyball and dodgeball in tactical turn-based gameplay. Upgrade your players, kit them out with powerful items, discover unique synergies and do your best to survive this roguelike competition where defeat means starting all over again.
Solitaire Legends – Card Masters (EpiXR Games, $2.99) - Solitaire Legends – Card Masters brings traditional Klondike Solitaire into a modern framework with progression, customization, and long-term rewards. Play classic Solitaire in 1-card or 3-card draw mode, choosing between a relaxed experience or a more challenging variant. Every completed game rewards you with score and experience, based on your efficiency, moves, and overall performance.
Spica Adventure (ININ Games, $19.99) - Join Nico, a little girl clad in all pink and armed with an extraordinary parasol, on a dangerous yet colorful journey through space! From the arcade legends, TAITO, experience this formerly Japan-exclusive 2D action jump & run filled with charm and cartoonish delight on modern consoles for the very first time! Reminiscent of the parasol from Parasol Stars: Bubble Bobble III, this yellow parasol will become your favorite accessory and best weapon. Use it to take down a wild mix of enemies that come straight out of a toybox!
The Day I Became a Bird (Numskull Games, $19.99) - The Day I Became a Bird is a heartwarming and handcrafted narrative-adventure game. Telling the tender tale of a young boy, Frank, on his fledgling journey of fluttering feelings, innocent self-expression and honest ingenuity. A story of beaks, feathers, and heartfelt birdsong.
Train Plus mini 1 (Shinese Games, $6.16) - The Train Plus Mini series is here, bringing the fun of the Train Plus series in a more accessible and easy-to-enjoy format. In this title, you can explore the above-ground section of the Jukyo Metro Big Edo Line, famous for its striking orange line color, and experience the joy of train driving at your own pace.
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors – Available April 21 (poncle, $9.99) - From the somehow triple-BAFTA‑winning creators of Vampire Survivors, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors turns the snowballing thrill of Survivors into a hyper turn‑based, card‑driven BLOBBER with rogue-lite elements. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons from a new perspective, and unleash world‑ending combos. Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: The outcome is always accurate, we call it hyper for a reason!
Without a Dawn (Clickteam, $7.99) - Without a Dawn is a dark, psychological, and philosophical visual horror novel featuring hauntingly beautiful pseudo-ASCII art. She seeks refuge from her constant, restless thoughts in a remote cabin. There are no distractions in the profound silence and isolation, but the eerie sound of the cold wind weaving through the trees keeps her awake. In the dark stillness of the night, the silence has begun to take on physical form.
Zombie Brawl Slayer (lurie, $5.99) - Zombie Brawl Slayer is a fast-paced top-down arcade action game where survival is your only goal. Fight your way through diverse locations filled with relentless waves of zombies. Each level challenges you to stay alive for a set amount of time — but the longer you last, the tougher it gets.
Zoo Orbs – Available April 17 (Afil Games, $4.99) - In Zoo Orbs, adorable animals gently fall into containers full of personality, waiting for the perfect fusion. Combine two identical little creatures to create bigger and even more charming versions, advancing step by step until you reach the impressive Whale.
ZPF (Mega Cat Studios, $9.99) - ZPF is a retro-inspired horizontal shooter for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive. Blast your way through a cosmic gauntlet of epic boss battles, addictive scoring, and hidden secrets in a thrilling arcade-style adventure through fantasy, sci-fi, and alien-themed worlds.
What will you be downloading this week? (8 votes)
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 38% Pragmata 13% Mouse: P.I. for Hire 25% Under Par Golf Architect 0% 2048 Boys 0% 5omeday 0% Angel Rhapsody 0% Antique Checkers 0% Can You Explain It? World History Test 0% Cherry Girls vs Zombie Carnage: Brutal Anime Kawaii 0% Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus 0% Colorium 0% Cup Heroes: Diamond Bag Bundle 0% Death by Scrolling 0% Decollate Decoration 0% Discovery 2 0% Dog Jigsaw from Japan 0% Drop Duchy - Complete Edition 0% Easter Coloring Book for Kids & Toddlers 0% EGGCONSOLE Psycho World MSX2 0% Find My Frogs 0% Fix & Flip Dream House 0% For Luna the Bell Tolls 0% Foreign Sun 0% The Gecko Gods 0% GluMe 0% Guns and Bullets Bundle 0% Hello, Yoshi! 13% Hyakki Fantasia Mini Game Selection VOL.1 0% Hyper Cars Ramp Crash 0% Hytale: Sandbox RPG 0% Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination 0% Japanese Culture Literacy Test 0% Kletka 0% Lucky Tower Ultimate 0% Make it! Gyoza 0% Nationwide Academic Check Junior High Level 0% Nullstar: Solus 0% Parasol Superstars 0% Pixel Game Maker Series MagicalShot The AttackBump☆ 0% Road Jumper 0% Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege 0% Smash it Wild 0% Solitaire Legends - Card Masters 0% Spica Adventure 0% The Day I Became a Bird 0% Train Plus mini 1 0% Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors 13% Without a Dawn 0% Zombie Brawl Slayer 0% Zoo Orbs 0% ZPF 0% Nothing for me this week 0%
So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!
Gavin first wrote for Nintendo Life in 2018 before joining the site full-time the following year, rising through the ranks to become Editor. He can currently be found squashed beneath a Switch backlog the size of Normandy.