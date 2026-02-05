Ahead of the Nintendo Partner Direct Showcase today, developer Skunkape Games (the team founded by former Telltale employees who revived the Sam & Max series) has announced the return of Poker Night at the Inventory.

This poker title featuring an all-star cast of video game characters was originally developed by Telltale Games and released on Steam in 2010. The new version has been "lovingly remastered" and will be reopening its doors for Switch and multiple other platforms on 5th March 2026.

Recently reopened following a seismic retrofit, the Inventory is once again the hottest gathering place for video game characters to unwind after a long day on the job. Drop in to play No Limit Texas Hold’em with four familiar faces: Max, Strong Bad, Tycho, and The Heavy.

From the archives of Telltale Games, this jokey poker game pits iconic characters against the Player (that’s you!) in a high-stakes battle of cards, bets, and trash talk.

Each tournament you win brings you closer to unlocking a new hidden table design or custom card deck, each with new art unique to one of your opponent’s home franchises. Some of the decks and table felts have hidden properties that change the look of a character at the table, or the game itself. Keep an eye out for new unlocks created just for this release.

The Inventory and its guests look better than ever, with a top-to-bottom visual refresh, featuring higher resolution models, a more detailed environment, crisper animation, and new lighting.

In addition to tuning how much table talk you want to hear, you can now change the starting buy-in amount to literally raise or lower the stakes. There are also some new graphics features to up the filmic ambiance, like optional cinematic motion blur and film grain (they're off by default).

The team stripped Poker Night’s original poker code down to parts, scraped the gunk away, and rebuilt it better than new. Poker Night at the Inventory now plays a far more accurate game of poker, and your opponents will make more informed decisions that better fit their play style and personality.