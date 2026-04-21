Ahead of this year's 'Alien Day' (26th April, a play on the in-universe moon LV-426), developer Survios has shadow-dropped Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part I: Evolved Edition on Switch 2. A PS4 release is also in the works for a later date.

Originally intended for VR, Rogue Incursion was reworked for traditional consoles and sees you take on the role of Zula Hendricks, a character with which fans of the comic and novel extended universe will be familiar.

Critics were generally positive on Rogue Incursion, praising its atmosphere and authenticity, though noting that the gameplay could get quite repetitive. As for the Switch 2, mouse controls have been added, and much like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, you merely need to place the Joy-Con 2 on a flat surface to activate the control scheme.

Here's a look at the official description:

Play as rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks in the terrifying first chapter of a two-part saga set between the Alien and Aliens films. Sent to investigate a distress call on the remote planet Purdan, Zula uncovers a secret Weyland-Yutani blacksite overrun by deadly Xenomorphs. Stalking, hunting, and attacking at every turn, these Xenomorphs' ferocity is matched only by their unpredictability. Aided by your synth companion, Davis 01, fight and survive using your weapons, skills, and sheer determination against a deadly Xenomorph incursion in this gripping original story.

We have a review in the works as we speak, so keep an eye out for our verdict real soon. In the meantime, developer Creative Assembly is also hard at work on a sequel to Alien: Isolation, though target platforms have yet to be confirmed.