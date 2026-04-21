Well, this is a nice surprise! Keen to make sure that nobody has forgotten about Splatoon Raiders, Nintendo has today revealed its release date. What's more, it'll have a trio of new amiibo in tow.

The new Shiver, Frye and Big Man (Splatoon Raiders Edition) amiibo will launch alongside the game on 23rd July.

The figures see the Deep Cut trio in new outfits — the ones that they'll be sporting in the upcoming single-player game, no less — and seem to be available either individually or as a pack of three. Here's a closer look at the set, as found at the end of the new release date trailer:

So, there you have it! Splatoon Raiders exists! We'll be keeping an eye out for more information over the coming months, but at least we have a better idea of the Summer schedule now.