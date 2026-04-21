Switch 2 has already received some love from THQ Nordic, but the publisher and developer looks like it could have even more games in the pipeline for Nintendo's new hybrid platform.

The third-party company's official website has reportedly been updated, and under the 'Switch 2' section, there are multiple "unannounced projects" yet to be revealed:

While the listings on this official webpage might just be placeholders, if you look at the games under the 'coming soon' section for other platforms, there are some oddly specific listings. The original Switch has its own section, and one game featured is The Eternal Life of Goldman.

If you look at the other platforms such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, some games on display include the Gothic 1 Remake and Darksiders 4, alongside multiple "unannounced projects". Keep in mind, this is just an interesting discovery for now and potentially nothing more.

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Last month, THQ Nordic announced Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Destroy All Humans! and Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed for Switch 2 - so the official website could be updated with these. SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide is getting a Switch release as well.