But we're not the only ones who have thoughts on the game, and for the most part, impressions are pretty positive!

Let's start at the very top of the scale, with Quinn Collins at Pocket Tactics, giving the life sim a glowing 10/10. In Collins' words, "this game is a masterpiece of relaxing, cozy gaming". Very high praise!:

"Any minor complaint I have has been made up for with endless fun, with near-infinite customization, cut scenes I'm still seeing for the first time ten hours after rolling the credits, and a healthy dose of quirky charm."

After that, most reviews sit around the 8/10 mark, which is exactly the score Jessica Filby awarded the game at Dexerto. Like many other critics, she calls it "one of the wackiest cozy games ever made", though with a few minor critiques on the touchscreen creativity and repetitiveness. It's still a winner for Filby, though:

Tomodachi is back, and it’s never been better. While the character creation is so nearly perfect, Living the Dream is a welcome trip down memory lane for fans of the original.

Nintendo Insider's Alex Seedhouse is another big fan of both the 3DS predecessor and this new sequel, which nets the game another 8/10. "I have missed this utter madness" kicks off a review full of praise for the humour, customisation, and spontaneity of it.

"Never being able to guess what will happen next perfectly captures what Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream is all about. It’s packed with so much hilarious material that the best recommendation any review can make is to go and discover it for yourself rather than let someone else spoil it for you."

TheGamer's Jade King is also part of the 8/10 club. Well, the 4/5 one, at least! There's a few little personal anecdotes here with famous Miis hooking up with family members, highlight the fun and creativity of the whole thing. But repetitiveness does become an issue, too. So as long as you can look past that...

"Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream is a bizarre delight with unlimited potential, but you must be willing to unearth that brilliance for yourself instead of expecting the game to guide you."

Brian Shea of Game Informer brings things down a notch to a 7/10, and though he's a big fan of the game, his biggest criticism comes from the lack of Mii sharing and the repetition. But hey, Ozzy Osbourne's a resident!

"I would argue that it requires a fair bit of imagination on your part as a player to get the full value out of the experience. By that, I don't just mean a desire to create visually, but also an overarching concept of who your characters are and what their relationships with the other residents should look like."

Last up is IGN's Logan Plant, who also scored Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream a 7/10 for similar reasons. Though the emphasis here really is on the lack of ability to play and share with friends. "Tomodachi Life is a deeply funny and equally personal civilization simulator", is how he kicks off his conclusion, calling it "genuinely hilarious", but there's a "darkside" as he puts it:

"Where Living the Dream loses me is its extremely restrictive sharing capabilities. It’s beyond frustrating that there’s essentially no way to directly share Miis or other creations online, even with friends, which is an enormous downgrade from the 3DS version."

All in all, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream's enjoyment comes from your fingertips and creativity. Depending on who you are, this might be the perfect game for you. And right now it sits on a 78 on Metacritic (from 35 scored reviews).

We'll be checking back in with you lovely readers to find out how you're spending your time with Tomodachi Life. You don't have long to wait, after all!

Let us know if you're excited to live the dream in the comments below.