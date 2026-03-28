Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection wasn't in the best state when it arrived last October, but Digital Eclipse has been rolling out patches since then to improve the overall experience.

The latest one has now arrived, bumping the game up to Version 1.0.5 on the Switch and Switch 2. It a whole host of features, improvements and also makes some adjustments and fixes. Here's the full rundown via the official Digital Eclipse website:

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Version 1.0.5 (25th March 2026)

Added support for Room Codes in Online Arcade

Added the ability to restrict finding rooms based on a player’s connection strength

Added versus AI and Fixed AI difficulty for all Genesis, 32X and SNES versions

Performance improvements for MK: Special Forces

Additional improvements to MK Trilogy

Move and Combo lists are now more accurate, particularly as they apply to UMK3 and MK Trilogy

Mercy move input will now be displayed in the on-screen move list

Fatality fixes for MK4

Fixed detection of Friendship and Babalities for MKII on Genesis and 32X

Improvements to Brutalities for certain characters in both SNES UMK3 and MK Trilogy

Added MK attract mode bio videos to Kombatants section

Added MK4 character ending videos to Kombatants section

“Marble” screen bezels added

Added game settings in GBA MK Deadly Alliance to give maximum gold koins

Training and Fatality Training Modes now skip the Versus screen to allow faster access to the training modes

Implemented reset position in Training Mode by pressing the rewind button

Adjusted volume of some Training Modes

Implemented a game setting to improve stage rotation in UMK3 Arcade

SNES UMK3: When choosing The Rooftop, the 3rd round will now be the Lost Portal

PS1 games' widescreen should now appear correctly when reloading the game

Fixed 2-on-2 rematch graphic glitches in PS1 MK Trilogy

Added Stretch Screen options on PC

Arcade MKII: Fixed music loop bug when performing The Dead Pool secret fatality with Unlimited Fatality Timer

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube844k

You can find out more about this release and the games it includes in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: