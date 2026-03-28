Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection wasn't in the best state when it arrived last October, but Digital Eclipse has been rolling out patches since then to improve the overall experience.
The latest one has now arrived, bumping the game up to Version 1.0.5 on the Switch and Switch 2. It a whole host of features, improvements and also makes some adjustments and fixes. Here's the full rundown via the official Digital Eclipse website:
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Version 1.0.5 (25th March 2026)
- Added support for Room Codes in Online Arcade
- Added the ability to restrict finding rooms based on a player’s connection strength
- Added versus AI and Fixed AI difficulty for all Genesis, 32X and SNES versions
- Performance improvements for MK: Special Forces
- Additional improvements to MK Trilogy
- Move and Combo lists are now more accurate, particularly as they apply to UMK3 and MK Trilogy
- Mercy move input will now be displayed in the on-screen move list
- Fatality fixes for MK4
- Fixed detection of Friendship and Babalities for MKII on Genesis and 32X
- Improvements to Brutalities for certain characters in both SNES UMK3 and MK Trilogy
- Added MK attract mode bio videos to Kombatants section
- Added MK4 character ending videos to Kombatants section
- “Marble” screen bezels added
- Added game settings in GBA MK Deadly Alliance to give maximum gold koins
- Training and Fatality Training Modes now skip the Versus screen to allow faster access to the training modes
- Implemented reset position in Training Mode by pressing the rewind button
- Adjusted volume of some Training Modes
- Implemented a game setting to improve stage rotation in UMK3 Arcade
- SNES UMK3: When choosing The Rooftop, the 3rd round will now be the Lost Portal
- PS1 games' widescreen should now appear correctly when reloading the game
- Fixed 2-on-2 rematch graphic glitches in PS1 MK Trilogy
- Added Stretch Screen options on PC
- Arcade MKII: Fixed music loop bug when performing The Dead Pool secret fatality with Unlimited Fatality Timer
You can find out more about this release and the games it includes in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: