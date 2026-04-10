Mortal Kombat's movie reboot is well underway, with the second film Mortal Kombat II due out in cinemas next month on 8th May 2026.

To build some excitement (and promote the fact that tickets are now on sale) a new trailer for the sequel has today gone live. Apart from many new and returning faces, there's also a major cameo in the trailer... spoiler alert, it's Mortal Kombat co-creator, Ed Boon!

You can see him behind a bar around the one-minute mark, in a scene alongside Johnny Cage (played by 'The Boys' star Karl Urban). Here's a bit more about the movie, along with the rest of the cast:

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders. Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

In some other Mortal Kombat news this week, NetherRealm Studios yesterday announced the latest video game entry Mortal Kombat 1 has now sold over eight million units worldwide.