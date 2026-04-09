Although it's been almost a year since NetherRealm announced it was effectively done with Mortal Kombat 1, the latest entry in the long-running fighting series is still generating sales.

In an update via social media this week, the studio has announced Mortal Kombat 1 has now surpassed eight million units since launching in September 2023. This obviously factors in all platforms the title was released on, as well as the Definitive Edition of the game, which launched last May.

Mortal Kombat 1: "8 million units and kounting! Thank you to the Mortal Kombat Kommunity for your support!"

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Fighting game website EventHubs notes how this is roughly "an additional 1.8 million units in a little less than eight months" since the last sales update. This also puts the game ahead of its nearest competitor Street Fighter 6, which has shifted over 6 million copies to date. However, MK1 is still trailing behind the previous iteration Mortal Kombat 11, which last recorded 15 million sales in 2022.

In an update last May, NetherRealm confirmed it was shifting focus to its "next project" while also noting how there would not be additional DLC characters or story chapters for Mortal Kombat 1 going forward. There's no native MK1 release for Switch 2, but it didn't stop us from investigating how the game performed on Nintendo's new hybrid system last June.