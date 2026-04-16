Nintendo has today released another small update for Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Switch 2 Edition, following the launch of the upgrade and Meetup in Bellabel Park last month.

Based on the patch notes, there doesn't appear to be much going on, but if we hear anything else, we'll let you know. At the very least, this is a PSA to update your copy now, if you've been playing this game since the Switch 2 release.

According to Nintendo's official support page, this update (bumping the game up to Version 1.2.1) includes "adjustments and fixes" to improve the overall "gameplay experience" when playing the Switch 2 Edition.

This follows Version 1.2.0 and Version 1.1.0, which added more adjustments and fixes and also included amiibo support and various general changes tied to the Switch 2 release. Apart from this, NIntendo has also released an update this week for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack's GameCube app.

If you want to find out more about the Switch 2 Edition and Meetup In Bellabel Park, here's a bit from our review:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park is a mixed bag. On the one hand, we have an opportunity to replay Mario's best 2D adventure in years with some minuscule single-player adjustments and extra boss fights; it remains a joy from start to finish. On the other, we have all the new multiplayer content, which are perfectly fine on their own but feel out of place sandwiched between the base game's platforming and the Mario Party vibes they're clearly aiming for. If you've never played Wonder before (or if you've been itching for a replay), this is a great excuse, but don't expect to be slotting any of the multiplayer extras into your game night rotation. Rosalina aside, the additions here are inoffensive but underwhelming. If you got your fill of Wonder on Switch 1, you're not missing much sitting out this particular Switch 2 Edition.