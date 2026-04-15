Following last month's release of Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness for the Switch Online GameCube library, Nintendo has now updated this app again.

This bumps it up to Version 1.6.1 and apparently comes with a helpful bug fix for the same title after reports of game crashes, resulting in players losing save data (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything).

This fix for Pokémon XD is the only notable change discovered so far in Version 1.6.1, but if there are any other significant updates, we'll let you know. If your app doesn't automatically download this update, you can manually download it by pressing the + button on the Switch 2 controller and selecting "Software Update".

If you haven't already tried out Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness on Nintendo's paid subscription service, here's a bit about it and another look:

"Using Shadow Pokémon, an evil organization has unleashed a sinister plot of world domination. With Eevee as your companion, and with the help of numerous friends along the way, you must fight against terrible foes and race against time to snag and purify the Shadow Pokémon and save the world!"

Some of the other games still scheduled for the GameCube library include Pokémon Colosseum and Super Mario Sunshine.