Hot off the back of its Adventure Time pack (which'll finally launch on Switch 2 on 29th April, after a last-minute delay), FuturLab has today announced the second wave of DLC for PowerWash Simulator 2. And yes, the Force is strong with this one.

The Star Wars pack will arrive on Switch 2 at some point this Summer, offering up a handful of locales from the iconic series and asking you, a class-five labour droid, P0-W2, to clean 'em up. From the reveal trailer (above), we've already seen the Lars Homestead, an X-wing and the Super Star Destroyer Bridge, all of which look particularly mucky, but there are even more tasks to come.

This pack will set you back £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99 when it launches in the coming months, pairing the new mission locations with a fresh character skin and cleaning tool. Here are a couple of screens, so you know what to expect.

We'll be keeping an eye out for a precise release date as we get ever closer to that 'Summer 2026' window. Here's hoping that the second DLC pack can land the Switch 2 launch without any delays this time.